As Another Trump Official Goes To Prison, Obama Reminds People That ‘Nobody In My Administration Got Indicted’

Former President Barack Obama took a jab at President Donald Trump on Tuesday over people in his government who have been caught up in Mueller Investigation — and he didn’t even have to mention Trump’s name.

Addressing a crowd of more than a thousand people at the 25th-anniversary gala celebration for Rice University’s Baker Institute for Public Policy in Houston, Obama praised his administration members for their duties and commitment.

“Not only did I not get indicted, nobody in my administration got indicted. By the way, it was the only administration in modern history that that can be said about. In fact, nobody came close to being indicted, probably because the people who joined us were there for the right reasons.”

Per an article by the Week, Obama’s remarks came after many of President Trump’s former high-level associates and advisers have either been indicted or have pleaded guilty to charges, including former National Security Adviser Michael Flynn and campaign chairman Paul Manafort.

As of November 2018, special counsel Robert Mueller’s team indicted or secured guilty pleas from 32 people as part of his investigation into Russian meddling in the 2016 election, per the New York Times.

During the hour-long discussion with former Secretary of State James A. Baker III at Rice University’s event, both politicians also shed light on the issue of climate change and how it changed between the Reagan era and Obama’s tenure, the Week report said.

Trump's latest attack on Mueller comes after the special counsel accused the president's former campaign chairman Paul Manafort of lying repeatedly to authorities pic.twitter.com/NHIGZTWcwn — TicToc by Bloomberg (@tictoc) November 27, 2018

Per the report, Obama said that “gerrymandering plays a role, as well as the media landscape,” and added that during Ronald Reagan’s time, “there was a common set of facts, a baseline and by 2009 what you increasingly have is a media environment in which if you are a Fox News viewer, you have an entirely different reality than if you are a New York Times reader.”

In response, Baker agreed and said that “the responsible center in American politics has disappeared.”

Last month, Obama got in a dig against the Trump administration as well during a Democratic campaign event in Milwaukee.

'Nobody in my administration got indicted' — President of shade, Barack Obama pic.twitter.com/JWB9CftoGj — NowThis (@nowthisnews) October 26, 2018

“They promised to take on corruption. Remember that?” he reminded people. “They have gone to Washington and just plundered away. In Washington, they have racked up enough indictments to field a football team. Nobody in my administration got indicted.”

Donald Trump has repeatedly denounced the Mueller Investigation as a partisan “witch hunt” and called for it to be ended, per the Hill.

In August, he also termed the probe “McCarthyism at its worst” after the New York Times reported that White House counsel Don McGahn had provided Mueller with an unusually detailed account of Trump’s thinking during key episodes under investigation.