Alexis Ren Shares Sexy 22nd Birthday Pics Via Instagram Stories

DWTS contestant and Instagram star Alexis Ren just celebrated her 22nd birthday on November 23. She’s shared some great photos to her page, and gave fans an inside look at her birthday celebrations on the day via Instagram Stories.

Ren’s also shared several more shots from her special day, as she started a series of photos with one captioned “some film from my birthday.” The first photo showed Alexis wearing a tank top and small, denim shorts as she sat on her knees and looked over a balcony. Another was a close-up of her face and outfit, which included an orange Chrome Heart crop top.

The third photo was of Alexis at a patio glass window, where she flaunted her derriere in some tiny shorts and the orange top. She reached up with her right hand and held the door, as she stood on her toes. The final photo from the series appeared to show Ren with just a towel wrapped around herself.

This comes two days after Alexis and Milo Manheim caused a commotion on Instagram when they both shared photos of themselves on their pages. The pictures confused fans who wanted to know Ren’s relationship status with Alan Bersten, with whom she’d previously confessed having feelings for.

In the meantime, the model let her fans know that she’s jetting off to Tokyo, Japan. Ren’s no stranger to giving her fans what they want, which is to know as much about her comings and goings as possible.

A couple of years ago, she opened up to The Cut about how she views fans, and it sounded like she was very thankful for them.

“If I can make a girl’s day by hugging her, hell yeah, I’ll hug the crap out of her. I will kiss her on the cheek. I will love her. I will take as many photos as she wants. That’s how I’ll always be. I don’t see how that could ever … obviously, I can see how when you get bigger it can get stressful, but at the same time you still have to think, That’s crazy that this many people look up to me. Oh my God. And I only want to give back … I can’t believe I’ve affected this many people. I’ve reached out, and people know me. People know me in Spain. People know me in London. People know me in the States.”

And it’s possible that Alexis’ perspective towards her fans have changed in the last couple of years. As she noted, it might get harder the bigger she gets, and her latest run on DWTS certainly helped her get more fans. But if her Instagram is any indication, it looks like she’s happier than ever to continue sharing her life with her followers.