Katy Perry Gives Touching Tribute To Angelica Cob-Baehler Following Her Death

Katy Perry is mourning the loss of music executive and friend Angelica Cob-Baehler who passed away from cancer earlier this week.

Angelica Cob-Baehler, affectionately known as “Geli,” was a music executive who contributed to the production of Katy Perry’s 2008 album One of the Boys. She lost her life earlier this week after a courageous cancer battle. Now Katy Perry is mourning the loss of her dear friend who she says launched her career and never gave up on her. According to People, Perry gave a touching tribute to Cob-Baehler on Instagram, honoring her for her strength through unimaginable trials and persistent positive outlook.

Perry’s relationship with Cob-Baehler dates back to 2004. Perry was only just starting out in the music industry and had recently signed a deal with Sony’s Columbia Records. To the singer’s disappointment, the deal didn’t work out as she’d hoped. It was then that Cob-Baehler entered her life and convinced her not to give up on her talent. Upon Cob-Baehler’s persuasion, Perry ended up signing a deal with Capitol Records which would be the first step in Perry’s launch into stardom. The singer said that it was Cob-Baehler who ensured that her breakthrough hit “I Kissed a Girl” reached the incredible success that would bring Perry into the public eye.

Besides helping her reach success in the music industry, Cob-Baehler would also become like a sister to Perry. Whenever the singer was down, Cob-Baehler was there to pick her back up and keep her moving forward. Even when the music executive was suffering through countless chemotherapy and radiation treatments, she never lost her sense of humor. It was that same positive attitude that Perry recognized in her post honoring her friend. “We had a lot of wins together for over 10 years, and I am incredibly grateful she was a born fighter/no s*** taker because she practically willed me into existence as a young artist when she ‘stole my files’ from limbo at Columbia Records and brought them to life at Capitol Records. She was like a big sister to me, showing me the ropes and always having my back,” Perry said.

Perry said she was hesitant to write the post discussing Cob-Baehler’s death because it seemed that doing so would make it a reality. However, the singer says that she believes that even though her friend is physically gone from this Earth, she believes that her spirit will live on forever. She encouraged fans to donate to Cob-Baehler’s favorite charity, Generosity.org, in her honor. Perry hopes that others will find inspiration in her friend’s unwavering strength and positive attitude.