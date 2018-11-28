Constance Nunes Exposes Some Serious Cleavage In New Instagram Post

Constance Nunes is no stranger to showing off her sexy physique in her Instagram posts, and the reality star didn’t fail to disappoint her fans with the latest pic either which she posted on Tuesday evening.

In the picture, Constance is featured wearing a chocolate-colored ribbed bodysuit with long sleeves and a wide v-neckline which exposed ample cleavage. The bodysuit’s thong crotch, snap close bottom also exposed Constance’s well-toned thighs and legs which she generously flaunted in the picture.

Matching her makeup with her outfit, she wore some bronze blusher and eyeshadow while painting her lips with some creamy brown lip color. She let her hair down and accessorized with a pair of large hoop earrings and a layered gold necklace.

Akira — the label which made Constance’s bodysuit — also posted a picture collage of the model on their official Instagram page recently where she is featured wearing multiple sexy dresses to flaunt her amazing figure.

She wore a long, open back ribbed maxi dress in one of the photos and struck a side pose which accentuated her perfect curves.

The 28-year-old model rose to fame after being featured in a Netflix series called Car Masters: Rust to Riches, where she — along with her team — transforms old cars into luxurious ones and sells them for six figures.

“I just finished watching the Netflix series [you’re] in and [you’re] are the sexiest women I have ever seen. Your body is perfect. I’m in love with you. Dead a** serious lol,” one fan wrote on Constance’s picture. “Constance!! You are absolutely beautiful. I enjoyed Gotham garage on Netflix. Wish you the best!!!” another fan commented.

Other fans called her all things nice, from “angel” to “sexy” to “drop-dead gorgeous.”

“I wanna like this [pic] a billion times,” another fan wrote.

According to a previous article by the Inquisitr, Nunes is also going to be VP Racing Fuels’ calendar girl for 2019. In October, VP Racing Fuels posted a “behind the scenes” video from their calendar’s photoshoot where Constance is featured changing into some skimpy bikinis while she struck some sultry poses to accentuate her enviable figure.

A few days ago, Constance sent pulses racing when she posted a racy picture on Instagram, where she exposed some serious side-boob.

Per a separate article by the Inquisitr, Constance often shares risque snapshots of herself on the photo and video-sharing platform. In an earlier post, she even went completely naked to honor her birthday.