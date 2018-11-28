Amber Portwood Likely Won’t Quit ‘Teen Mom OG’ Despite Her Shocking Tweets, Per ‘HL’

Amber Portwood has fans worried that she may be leaving the Teen Mom OG franchise following some recent tweets in which she revealed that she could no longer take appearing on the reality TV series.

According to a November 27 report by Hollywood Life, although Amber Portwood tweeted that she wanted to quit Teen Mom due to the “heartache and pain” that she’s had to endure during filming, sources claim that she likely won’t go through with it.

“Being part of a reality show like Teen Mom OG is emotionally draining. All of the girls — but especially Amber — sometimes feel like the worst, most painful parts of their lives are being exploited,” an insider revealed to the outlet.

However, the sources go on to add that in reality Portwood and the other stars of the show use the series to make the majority of their money. “At the end of the day, this is the only way the girls know how to make a significant source of income,” the insider stated.

Recently, Amber and her co-stars gathered together for the reunion, and Dr. Drew Pinsky helped her understand that the show actually does more good than harm, and the audience stood behind her by showing their support with a round of applause, which made Portwood tear up.

“She also loves connecting with her fans in person at the reunions. Their support means everything to her and when she hears how her story has helped them, that’s when she realizes doing the show is worth it.”

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Amber Portwood was reportedly angry when Bristol Palin and Cheyenne Floyd were chosen and announced to be joining the Teen Mom OG cast following Farrah Abraham’s firing.

Portwood revealed that she believed she and her co-stars, Maci Bookout and Catelynn Lowell, who have been doing the show for a decade, should have been called and told about the new cast members before MTV announced it to the world.

Amber claimed that her complaints were purely based on the lack of respect that the producers and network had given her and her co-stars, and that thankfully everyone likes and gets along with Bristol and Cheyenne, so everything ended up being okay in the end.

Fans can see more of Amber Portwood’s personal life, relationships, and parenting issues when Teen Mom OG airs new episodes on Monday nights at 9 p.m. on MTV.