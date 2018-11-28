Khloe Kardashian Wants To Spend Christmas In LA, Not In Cleveland With Tristan Thompson, Per ‘HL’

Khloe Kardashian may have spent Thanksgiving Day with her baby daddy, Tristan Thompson, in Cleveland this year, but she’s not planning to do the same for Christmas.

According to a November 27 report by Hollywood Life, Khloe Kardashian wants to spend Christmas with her famous family in L.A. Sources tell the outlet that although Khloe loves Cleveland and wants her family to be together for the holidays, she believes it is very important for her daughter, True, to be around her cousins this holiday season.

“Khloe wants True to have her first Christmas with all her cousins, that’s important to her,” the insider revealed. As many fans already know, Kardashian’s siblings, minus Kendall Jenner, all have young children.

Kourtney Kardashian has three kids, Mason, Penelope, and Reign, while Kardashian also has three children, North, Saint, and Chicago. Kylie Jenner has a baby girl named Stormi, while Rob Kardashian has one daughter named Dream.

The children range in age from 7 months to 8 years, and spent lots of time together with their famous parents. However, the source adds that Khloe wants Tristan to be apart of the fun as well and hopes he can make it to LA for Christmas this year. “The most important thing to her is that she and Tristan be together for Christmas,” the insider stated.

Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson will most likely get to celebrate the holiday together, as the NBA star has both Christmas Eve and Christmas Day off this year. However, things will be tight, and he’ll likely have to cut the celebration short to return to Cleveland and rejoin his teammates.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Khloe didn’t even think twice about leaving her family behind for Thanksgiving and heading to Cleveland, as she has spent the past three Turkey Days in Ohio with her man.

The new mom found it very important that she and Tristan be together for their daughter’s first Thanksgiving, as she was also in Ohio the month before to celebrate the baby’s first Halloween together as a family.

While in Cleveland, Khloe took in a Cavs game and watched her man get a huge win over the Houston Rockets, who are led by Kardashian’s ex-boyfriend, James Harden.

During the game, Thompson scored 16 points during the game and pulled down a team-high 20 rebounds as his baby mama looked on.

Fans can see more of Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson when Keeping Up With the Kardashians airs Sunday nights on E!