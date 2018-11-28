NBA Rumors: Devin Booker Reveals Plan To Build His Own ‘Superteam’ In Phoenix

Will Devin Booker succeed to bring superstars in Phoenix?

Devin Booker continues to prove that the Phoenix Suns made the right decision to give him a massive contract extension this summer. This season, the 22-year-old shooting guard is averaging 24.9 points, 7.1 assists, and 1.1 steals on 44.8 percent shooting from the field and 32.3 percent shooting from beyond the arc. Unfortunately, despite his explosive performance every night, the Suns remain as one of the worst NBA teams in the league.

As of now, the Suns are sitting in the No. 15 spot in the Western Conference with a 4-15 record. Devin Booker is definitely unhappy with the Suns’ current situation, and like other NBA superstars, he also dreamt of winning an NBA championship title. However, in a recent interview with Vincent Goodwill of Yahoo Sports, Booker made it clear that he is not interested in joining superteams like the reigning NBA champions, Golden State Warriors, just to get a championship ring. Booker said that he wants to build his own superteam in Phoenix.

“I’d like to build a superteam. I’d like the superteam to come to me.”

After signing a five-year, $158 million contract extension in the last offseason, Devin Booker admitted that he feels a bigger responsibility to turn the Suns into a winning team once again. That’s why Booker is doing his best to further improve his performance on both ends of the floor.

“These first few years, it’s more trying to figure it out. What’s going on in the NBA? Where do I fit in?” Booker told Yahoo Sports. “Then my second year, I’m a player. ‘Can he actually start?’ I played pretty well my second year. My third year, now I gotta solidify myself. Now I’m here and it’s about winning for me.”

However, in order to give the Suns a strong chance of fully dominating the deep Western Conference, Devin Booker is definitely aware that they need more star power on their roster. The Suns have a plethora of trade assets to engage in a blockbuster deal, and as of now, they are being linked to Washington Wizards superstars John Wall and Bradley Beal.

Aside from targeting a superstar on the trade market, the Suns could also chase big names in the summer of 2019. The 2019 NBA free agency will be featuring several NBA superstars like Kevin Durant, Kawhi Leonard, Klay Thompson, Kyrie Irving, Kemba Walker, Jimmy Butler, DeMarcus Cousins, and DeAndre Jordan. Devin Booker is very confident that he and DeAndre Ayton can recruit a superstar next July that could help them end their playoff drought.