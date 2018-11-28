Watch Atletico Madrid vs AS Monaco UEFA Champions League Live Stream: Start Time, Preview, Watch Live Online

AS Monaco hope to salvage at least one win in the Champions League, but they face a tall order when they travel to Spain to face Atletico Madrid.

Few clubs have experienced as dramatic and at the same time dismal year-to-year turnaround as AS Monaco, who as ESPN chronicled now face relegation from French Ligue 1, after placings second on the table 2017/2018 — and winning the league title, the club’s eighth, just the year before that. But Spanish giants Atletico Madrid hope to be the beneficiaries of Monaco’s misery when the clubs square off for only the second time ever, in a UEFA Champions League Group A match that will live stream from Madrid.

To find out how to watch a live stream of Wednesday’s Atletico Madrid vs. AS Monaco FC UEFA Champions League Group A clash, see the streaming information at the bottom of this article. Kickoff is scheduled for 7 p.m. Central European Time at 67,700-seat Wanda Metropolitano in Madrid, Spain, on Wednesday, November 28. That start time will be the same in Monaco, which inhabits Central European time zone as well. In the United Kingdom, kickoff is set for 6 p.m. Greenwich Mean Time, while in the United States, fans can watch the game at 1 p.m. Eastern Standard Time, 10 a.m. Pacific. In India, the Rojiblancos vs. Les Rouges et Blancs match starts at 11:30 p.m. India Standard Time on Wednesday night.

But there will be one bright spot for Monaco, who sit 19th on the Ligue 1 table, per Sky Sports, with just 10 points from 14 games. That would be the homecoming of Colombian and Atletico Madrid legend Ramadel Falcao.

In just two seasons with the Atleti, Falcao led the team to three trophies — the 2012 Europa League, the 2012 UEFA Super Cup, and the 2013 Copa del Rey, per Marca.com — and scored 70 goals for the team. Wednesday’s match will mark the first time that Falcao has faced his former club in the five years since his departure.

The match will be only the second time that Atletico Madrid and Monaco have ever faced each other, per the Evening Standard, after Atletico scored a 2-1 win earlier in Group A play.

Atletico Madrid legend Ramadel Falcao, now the captain of AS Monaco, faces his old club in Madrid for the first time on Wednesday. Maja Hitij / Getty Images

