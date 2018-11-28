A New Makeup Brand Is Now Available For Children As Young As 4

Petite 'N Pretty seeks popularity among Generation Z kids.

Petite ‘N Pretty is a brand new makeup brand aimed at youth between the ages of 4 and 18 years-old. The brand is an Instagram-launched makeup line. Yahoo Lifestyle reports that the new line is “makeup for kids,” and the brand has taken to referring to their customer base as “young creatives.”

The marketing idea behind Petite ‘N Pretty is to rope in socially savvy youth who they believe to be the future of influencers. The cosmetic company, founded by former Stila Cosmetics chief product development officer Samantha Cutler, spoke to reporters at WWD for a feature in the section on fashion, beauty, and business, going into details about their plans for the brand, its line of products, and the audience the makeup is geared toward.

“There’s this whole community of mini MUAs on Instagram and we send a lot of them product. There’s some really talented artists that are, like, 12 and they do all their own editing, all their own filming and they live in Alabama, Kentucky, the most rural, random places. They do these really elaborate Anastasia-style looks, but I think they only do it for Instagram. They don’t wear it out in public. Our brand can work both ways. We’re an artist-quality product, with sheer washes of color that are buildable, so whether you’re going to school and you want to just put on a little gloss or some eye shadow or you really want to build it, we’re very versatile.”

Some are showing concern over this idea of child makeup influencers, and even Cutler has spoken out, stating that she can see how “bizarre the notion is.” However, despite this reaction, it is undeniable that children influencers have long since been a popularity on social media such as YouTube. In fact, some of the more famous makeup artist influencers on YouTube are extremely young, or at least began their careers at a young age. Just last year, Cosmopolitan reported that then-10-year-old Jack, known by thousands by his handle, @MakeuupbyJack, was a makeup prodigy. Certainly Jack is the type of kid which Petite ‘N Pretty has in mind when speaking about “young creatives,” meaning the type of child who has many followers and their own beauty vlog, blog, or YouTube channel.

The brand is off to a wonderful start with their launch, since Cutler has a network with some of the biggest moms in Los Angeles. Some of those in her network include Kim Kardashian West. Petite ‘N Pretty even sponsored a makeup show where Kim and Kanye’s daughter North West walked in, cites WWD.