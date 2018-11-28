Donald Trump Says He’s Been Told That He Looks Like Elvis Presley

The president claims that as a young man he'd get the Elvis comparisons all the time.

President Trump posed what might go down for music lovers as his greatest reach yet, on Monday, November 26, when during a nighttime rally held in support of Sen. Cindy Hyde-Smith, he informed a sea of Mississippians that there was a time in which he was commonly reminded of a resemblance that folks believed he shared with Elvis Presley.

MSN reports that the president opened up his address at Tupelo Regional Airport by invoking Elvis’ name. Most would agree that such homage was fitting considering Tupelo is the birthplace of the Rock and Roll king. But what many haven’t seemed to find themselves on the same page about is what anybody with two eyes could possibly see in Donald Trump that brings the presence of the one and only Elvis Presley to mind. At the risk of coming off as conceited, Trump conceded that while it couldn’t have been the hair, for a time there must have been something there.

“When I was growing up, they said I looked like Elvis,” USA Today quotes Trump as saying to chuckles from the crowd. “Can you believe it? I always considered that a great compliment.”

President Trump them went on to profess his affinity for the late American icon, before jogging the memory of attendees who got a chance to watch as he posthumously dedicated the Presidential Medal of Freedom in his name less than two weeks ago.

Trump Says People Used to Tell Him He Looked Like Elvis Presley: 'You'll Say I'm Very Conceited' https://t.co/hTw94SSzmw — People (@people) November 27, 2018

Pres. Trump, in Tupelo, MS, the birthplace of Elvis Presley: "Other than the blonde hair, when I was growing up they said I looked like Elvis…I always considered that a great compliment." https://t.co/NkJuIoh4fP pic.twitter.com/uBAzhWwA9G — ABC News (@ABC) November 26, 2018

“After redefining music in the ’50s and redefining cinema in the ’60s, ‘The King’ – as he was known by everybody – everybody, to this day, they call him ‘The King’ – revolutionized live performances in the 1970s,” viewers will recall Trump stating in part during the prestigious ceremony.

Elvis would prove to be something of a running theme in Trump’s speech. He’d even pull reference to the rocker up in passing, at one point blurting that “They’re not going to put in Elvis in there,” while chastising the caravan of migrants who’ve begun to arrive at the US-Mexico border with the objective of claiming asylum. It was a remark that didn’t go over well with critics who were already taking issue with President Trump going to bat for a candidate who has been under fire for dressing in a Confederate uniform and openly declaring that she’d gladly sit front row at a “public hanging.”

Pandering to the cultural pride of his base is a strategy that has worked for the president throughout his tenure in office, and it apparently didn’t hurt when it came to boosting Sen. Hyde-Smith, who would go on to defeat her Democratic opponent Mike Espy in their Tuesday run-off, according to The Daily Beast.