Christian Combs Speaks Out On Mom Kim Porter’s Death, Says ‘I Miss Mommy’

Christian Combs, the 20-year-old son of Sean “Diddy” Combs and the late Kim Porter, spoke out about his mom’s death for the first time.

According to a Hollywood Life report, 10 days after his mother, who was only 46, passed unexpectedly, Christian posted a touching message to her. In the simple but heartbreaking message, he wrote, “I miss you, Mommy,” and he added an angel emoji. Many of his Instagram followers responded with positive thoughts and prayers for him as he goes through this incredibly difficult time.

One follower responded, “Praying for your strength. She is a beautiful angel now! Keep making her proud with everything you’re doing.” Another posted these words of encouragement to the grieving son, “Bless you, sweet baby. You gain a beautiful, perfect angel to keep you covered. Rest in Eternal Peace Kim Porter.”

Christian’s brother Quincy Brown, 27 also took to social media earlier to express his grief at Porter’s passing. He wrote, “I am broken…& the only thing that makes sense right now is that you were way too good for this silly world we live in. I love you so much MOMMY. Please give Mee-Maw the biggest hug and kiss for me.”

On November 16, Porter passed away of a suspected cardiac arrest, and her family and friends laid her to rest November 24. She left behind four children including Quincy, Christian, and twins Jessie James and D’Lila Star.

The Inquisitr reported that at her funeral, Diddy gave a heartfelt eulogy at the service, which took place at Cascade Hills Church in Columbus, Georgia. During his tribute, Diddy credited Porter with teaching him how to love, and he also detailed how she helped him get back on his feet during a difficult period of his life.

He said, “I just went through a dark, dark time, and she would come over and make sure [he was okay]. Even though we wasn’t together, she was just that type of person. It’s hard to love somebody when you ain’t with them, some days you don’t have to be there. She was just like, ‘Come on, Puff, you gotta get up.'”

Her funeral ended up including fireworks and truly seemed to celebrate her life.

After the gut-wrenching funeral, Diddy posted a beautiful tribute to Porter that featured himself, her, her 11-year-old twins, and Diddy’s 12-year-old daughter, Chance.

Diddy said that his late ex-wife was the true definition of the word “mother.”

Her family obviously misses her as they begin their journey without her.