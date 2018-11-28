Jennifer Lopez & Marc Anthony’s Old House In Long Island Will Be Torn Down

When singers Jennifer Lopez and Marc Anthony were married, they shared a Georgian-style brick mansion in tony Brookville, New York. Now, the new owner of the house has revealed his plans to tear the structure down.

J.Lo and Anthony got married on June 5, 2004, and had two children together — twins Max and Emme, who are now 10-years-old. The family settled down in the Long Island neighborhood of Brookville, which Bloomberg Businessweek called the No. 1 wealthiest town in America in 2009, according to Marketing Charts, with residents having an average annual income of $328,000 and an average net worth of $1.67 million.

With their chart-topping albums and singles, along with Lopez’s successful movie career and fashion line, the two stars clearly earned more than their neighbors, but they enjoyed living in the town, which is only about a 50-minute commute, less than 30 miles, to New York City.

However, the couple announced they were separating on July 15, 2011, and their divorce was finalized on June 16, 2014.

Both stars moved on to other partners, but have actually maintained a close relationship for the sake of their kids. But whatever happened to their Brookville home?

In 2017, Pailla Malla Reddy purchased the 10,000-square-foot house built in 1941 for $4.5 million, reported Newsday, and now he is going to tear it down to build a brand-new place to live.

Jason Merritt / Getty Images

“It’s an old house” with “a lot of things to fix” that “would cost too much money” to repair, he told Newsday.

The town granted approval to start demolition on November 26. All structures on the property will be knocked down except for a detached garage, which will be used for storage. Reddy plans to erect a new house on the property that is 15,000 to 17,000 square feet and hopes to have the foundation poured before December 14.

Newsday also reported that a by-appointment-only tag sale, organized by Tag Sales by Mona, was held on the property in September. Parts of Lopez and Anthony’s home theater, wood paneling from the library, the entire kitchen, the toilet seats, and other items brought it $15,000 to $20,000 after commission.

Lopez has been in a relationship with former New York Yankees player Alex Rodriguez since February of 2017. The 49-year-old has a new movie hitting theaters on December 21, Second Act.

Anthony married model Shannon de Lima on November 11, 2014, but divorced two years later. Since then, the 50-year-old has dated models Mariana Downing and Raffaella Modugno. He is currently on his Legacy tour, which runs through February of 2019.