WWE Rumors: Huge Match For ‘TLC’ Likely To Be Changed Due To Superstar’s Injury, Per ‘WrestleVotes’

An injury to the 'Monster Among Men' is likely going to change a match at 'TLC.'

Despite some rumors floating around that Braun Strowman was under a lot of heat in WWE, the man is still being pushed to the moon. He’s become a major player on Monday Night Raw and a true fan-favorite among those in the WWE Universe. Strowman is set to face Baron Corbin at TLC next month and there is a lot on the line in that match, but an injury and a surgery may force it to be changed.

Last week, Braun Strowman was attacked by Baron Corbin, Bobby Lashley, and Drew McIntyre which resulted in an injury to his elbow. In real life, Strowman has been dealing with an elbow injury for months and just had surgery this week to repair the problems he was having.

Strowman and Corbin have a one-on-one match set in place for TLC, and there is a lot on the line in it. If Corbin wins, he will become the permanent General Manager of Monday Night Raw, but if he loses, he loses all control and authority.

According to WrestleVotes, it appears as if the match is simply too important to take off of the card for TLC and it is going to happen. The only thing is that it’s likely going to be changed to include a number of other superstars and be made into a multi-man match.

WrestleVotes has reported that Strowman’s elbow surgery is likely to keep him out of the ring through TLC, but the match must go on.

Hearing Braun Strowman may indeed be out past the TLC PPV, and they are preparing to make the TLC match involving Baron Corbin a multi man contest similar to the 2012 TLC PPV. — WrestleVotes (@WrestleVotes) November 27, 2018

If you look at the official website for WWE, they still have the match scheduled as Braun Strowman vs. Baron Corbin at TLC. Of course, fans saw him in a recorded message on Monday Night Raw which had him sitting in a hospital with his arm totally bruised up and looking quite ugly.

WWE is going to hold out hope that Strowman can still wrestle against Corbin on December 16, but back-up plans are already being put in place.

WWE

Wrestling Inc. is reporting that the rumors of the match being made into a multi-man bout would be like what happened back in 2012. At TLC that year, CM Punk was pulled from the card due to a knee injury and it led to The Shield taking on the team of Daniel Bryan, Kane, and Ryback.

It is possible that Baron Corbin uses his new allies in Drew McIntyre and Bobby Lashley to do his dirty work and help secure him the GM position of Monday Night Raw. Of course, this is all still rumor as of this moment and nothing is guaranteed until WWE actually says it is. Even then, they may not know if Braun Strowman is healed enough to wrestle at TLC until right before the pay-per-view and it looks like they may wait and see.