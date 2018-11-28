Khloe Kardashian Shares Picture From Kourtney’s Nude Photoshoot, Says ‘How Do You Look This Fire?’

Kourtney bared all for a racy spread in 'GQ Mexico' this month.

Khloe Kardashian is her big sister’s biggest fan, taking to Instagram on Tuesday to share a picture from Kourtney’s nude photo shoot and give her some big praise.

Khloe shared the picture from Kourtney’s racy GQ Mexico spread that had her appearing in the buff. As Yahoo Lifestyle noted, the nude images generated some huge viral attention but also sparked a bit of backlash among critics who said it wasn’t appropriate for the mother of three young children to be showing off in such racy poses.

“Women at a certain age should know when some things are not appropriate even though you have a nice body. Think of your children,” one person wrote after the images were shared online.

“I appreciate the beauty but don’t appreciate this on Instagram for all the kids to see and emulate,” another wrote.

Kourtney Kardashian didn’t seem to mind, saying that she has no problem showing off her body.

“I am very comfortable in my own skin,” Kourtney said in her interview with GQ Mexico, “and I think it is important to expose positive images of our body.”

Kourtney’s sister apparently has her sister’s back. Khloe shared one of the images on her Instagram page, along with a caption giving her sister big props.

“How do you look this fire Queen [Kourtney Kardashian]?!?! You are stunning sister, especially in GQ Mexico!” she wrote, adding an emoji of a crown.

The Kardashian sisters are no strangers to sharing racy images online, with all of them using social media to give fans a glimpse into some very intimate — and very scantily clad — images.

As fans of Keeping Up With The Kardashians know very well, the Kardashian-Jenner sisters often stick up for each other — when they’re not getting into petty feuds. There had been reports of tensions between Khloe and Kourtney in the past, with AOL noting that Khloe very purposely told her sisters that she would want Kim to raise her baby True if anything were to happen to her, which was seen as a slight to Kourtney.

The 39-year-old Kourtney had also told E! News that tension had been building between her and her sisters, and that she felt very picked on. But many fans believe that the tensions are just played up to create drama for the cameras.

Those who want to check out Kourtney Kardashian’s nude photoshoot can see a preview on Khloe’s Instagram page — but be warned, the pictures may be NSFW.