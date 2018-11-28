WWE News: First Ever Women’s Tables, Ladders, And Chairs Match Confirmed For ‘TLC’

Paige kicked of tonight's episode by announcing a triple threat match between Flair, Lynch, and the winner of a battle royale.

Smackdown Live kicked off with Becky Lynch and Paige in the ring for a talking segment. After Becky spent a bit belittling Ronda Rousey, Lynch called Charlotte Flair down to the ring. The two went back and forth with some promos.

In the end, Smackdown General Manager Paige announced that Charlotte Flair and Becky Lynch would meet in a tables, ladders, and chairs match, which is another historic match for WWE.

This, of course, angered the rest of the women’s locker room, and they all came out to the ring to protest Flair getting another opportunity. Paige agreed and made a battle royale consisting of Payton Royce, Billie Kay, Sonya Deville, Mandy Rose, Asuka, Naomi, Carmella, Zelina Vega, and Lana where the winner would get to join the match with Lynch and Flair.

In the end, that means we’ll see a triple threat match between SmackDown Women’s Champion Becky Lynch, Charlotte Flair, and the winner of the aforementioned battle royale, who ended up being Asuka. Of course, there could be some sort of crazy finish in the match when it airs on SmackDown Live, and there could end up being more just the three competitors in the match.

This three will actually be the first women’s tables, ladders, and chairs match in the WWE, which follows along with the trend of women’s firsts that the WWE has been doing lately. After all, the company just aired its first all-women’s PPV event Evolution last month.

So far, the matches confirmed for TLC are as follows:

Mixed Match Challenge final match

Seth Rollins vs. Dean Ambrose for the Intercontinental Championship

Braun Strowman vs. Baron Corbin (Depending on whether Strowmann recovers in time from his elbow injury)

Ronda Rousey vs. Nia Jax for the Raw Women’s Championship

Daniel Bryan vs. AJ Styles for the WWE Championship

Becky Lynch vs. Charlotte Flair vs. Asuka for the SmackDown Women’s Championship

This likely isn’t the full card for the event, as we’d expect there to be more matches for the Tag Team Champions of both Raw and SmackDown. There will also probably be a Cruiserweight Championship match thrown into the mix as well.

TLC takes place on December 16 at the SAP Center in San Jose, California. The main card will kick off at WWE’s new earlier start time of 7 p.m. ET, with an hour-long kickoff show at 6 p.m. ET.