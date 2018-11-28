Bode Miller Opens About The Significance Of His Newborn Son’s Name

Six months after losing his daughter to drowning, Olympic Skier Bode Miller talks about how the birth of his newborn son has helped him to heal.

Olympic skier Bode Miller and his wife Morgan have had a devastating past year. The couple tragically lost their 1-year-old daughter Emmy in June to accidental drowning. The toddler escaped her mother’s grasp for mere seconds and jumped into a neighbor’s pool. Despite efforts to resuscitate her, the Millers were forced to say goodbye to their daughter far too soon. Although nothing will fill the hole caused by the death of their daughter, Bode and Morgan have found some comfort in the birth of their son whom they welcomed last month, according to Today.

Although it took the couple a few weeks after the child’s birth to decide upon the perfect name, they are happy to announce that their son’s name is Easton Vaughn Rek Miller. The little boy was born on October 5, weighing 9 pounds and 9 ounces. As far as his middle name Rek, Miller admits it wasn’t his wife’s first choice. “She’s nuts about it not being his name, but I pushed it through,” Miller said. “But I think we have a good compromise system.”

The couple is still coping with their tragic loss on a day-to-day basis. The Olympic skier says that the baby has been keeping them busy, making the grief process just a little less painful. “If there’s one thing that can kind of help to heal and fill that spot in your heart, it’s a baby and he’s a special one,” Miller said. “Besides the lack of sleep, it’s been a really nice process to be able to go through.”

Miller does not expect his grief to go away anytime soon and accepts that the pain will always be there. Still, he tries to keep positive and continue moving forward for the sake of his family. Miller has a 3-year-old son he shares with his wife Morgan as well as two other children from a previous relationship. His children don’t let much time go by without mentioning Emmy’s name, which he finds comforting. Even though his daughter is no longer with him physically, she is still a part of the family.

Bode and Morgan have channeled their grief into helping others by speaking out about the importance of pool safety. They have used their platform to candidly discuss the risks of accidental drowning and raise money for swimming education programs. They hope that by sharing the painful details of the loss of Emmy, they can prevent other parents from ever having to go through something similar.