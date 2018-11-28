Some Doctors Believe That Low Dose Aspirin May Help Fight MS

A study on mice suggests that low dose Aspirin could be helpful in the fight against multiple sclerosis.

New research into multiple sclerosis, or MS for short, shows that Aspirin may very well be a big contender in pushing back the underlying disease, reports UPI. The study found that the medication was so potent in helping, that even low dose Aspirin seemed to turn symptoms of multiple sclerosis around in the mice during the study.

Susanta Mondal from Jesse Brown Veterans Affairs Medical Center in Chicago led the study, which she and her group reported in the November 27 issue of Science Signaling. Science Signaling is a highly respected, peer-reviewed scientific journal, which is published weekly by the American Association for the Advancement of Science. The journal has been in publication since 1999.

The study team wrote of their findings, stating the belief that low dose aspirin “may be repurposed for the therapeutic intervention in [multiple sclerosis].” Others, such as Doctor Asaff Harel, a neurologist at Lenox Hill Hospital in New York City, New York, have weighed in on these findings. Dr. Harel spoke to reporters on the prior findings of Aspirin and its ability to treat fatigue and other multiple sclerosis symptoms. Harel, although not personally involved in this new research, did further note that he would like to see these findings “evaluated in larger studies.”

“While the study was well constructed and the results were intriguing, this potential effect has to be evaluated in larger studies and in clinical trials involving humans…further research is certainly warranted.”

As the National MS Society states, the cause of multiple sclerosis is still unknown. The disease is autoimmune, meaning the immune system attacks and destroys the myelin protein sheath that coats nerves, cites UPI. Those suffering from multiple sclerosis see debilitation happen over time; it is a disabling disease that attacks one’s central nervous system, disrupting the flow of information between the brain and the body. More than 2.3 million people are affected by multiple sclerosis globally, and studies such as the one lead by Mondal seek to help fight against the disorder.

According to the National MS Society, though the true cause is yet known, it is believed that multiple sclerosis is triggered by an unidentified environmental factor in an individual’s genetic predisposition. Even more information on multiple sclerosis can be found on the National MS Society website.

Clinical Trials includes a more detailed description of the symptoms of multiple sclerosis. The government site goes into great detail of the current known uses of Aspirin for those dealing with the disease.