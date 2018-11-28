Netflix To Reimagine Some Of Roald Dahl’s Much Loved Stories With New Original Animated Series

Many of Roald Dahl's classics will be brought to life on Netflix.

For those who adore the world of Roald Dahl, Netflix is likely to become your new home. According to the streaming giant, they are set to bring the classic tales such as Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, Matilda, The BFG, The Twits, and many more to life with their new original animated event series.

According to BBC News, this exciting new deal has been brokered between Netflix and the estate of the late author. Netflix has insisted they will “remain faithful to the quintessential spirit and tone of Dahl.”

“Immersing ourselves in the extraordinary worlds of Roald Dahl stories has been an honor and a massive amount of fun, and we are grateful for the trust the Roald Dahl Story Company and the Dahl family have placed in our team to deliver more moments of shared joy to families around the world,” said Melissa Cobb, Vice President of Kids & Family Content at Netflix. “We have great creative ambition to reimagine the journeys of so many treasured Dahl characters in fresh, contemporary ways with the highest quality animation and production values.”

Netflix plans to not only bring these classic stories to life but to also expand the stories far beyond what is already captured within the pages of Roald Dahl’s books.

Netflix will adapt the Roald Dahl universe of stories as a new slate of animated event series. Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, Matilda, and The BFG are just a few of the titles from the author's beloved and award-winning library that will be reimagined for a new generation pic.twitter.com/ODO6cjqja1 — See What's Next (@seewhatsnext) November 27, 2018

Roald Dahl’s widow, Felicity, released the following statement regarding the new partnership between Netflix and The Roald Dahl Story Company.

“Our mission, which is purposefully lofty, is for as many children as possible around the world to experience the unique magic and positive message of Roald Dahl’s stories. This partnership with Netflix marks a significant move toward making that possible and is an incredibly exciting new chapter for the Roald Dahl Story Company. Roald would, I know, be thrilled.”

The following Roald Dahl classics will be reimagined at Netflix.

Charlie and the Chocolate Factory

Matilda

The BFG

The Twits

Charlie and the Great Glass Elevator

George’s Marvellous Medicine

Boy – Tales of Childhood

Going Solo

The Enormous Crocodile

The Giraffe and the Pelly and Me

Henry Sugar

Billy and the Minpins

The Magic Finger

Esio Trot

Dirty Beasts

Rhyme Stew

As pointed out by The Guardian, James and the Giant Peach, Danny the Champion of the World, and Fantastic Mr. Fox do not appear to be a part of this new series with Netflix.

Gideon Simeloff, strategy director for The Roald Dahl Story Company, was glad to join with Netflix in this new endeavor.

“Netflix is known for innovative and high-quality storytelling,” he said. “There is no other place in the world that can deliver animated entertainment for the whole family at such quality and scale.”

According to the press release from Netflix, production on this new animated series will begin in 2019. As yet, no release date has been set.