‘Gestapo’-Like Security On ‘Game Of Thrones’ Set Keeps Leaks Plugged, Says Director

Fans are dying to know what happens in the eighth and final season of Game of Thrones, but they’re just going to have to wait. Few to no leaks are coming from the set of the uber-popular HBO series. That’s because, as one director says, everything is protected by “Gestapo”-like security, according to Fox News.

David Nutter directed three of the six episodes of the final season. He’s a GoT regular whom many fans will recognize, as Nutter has directed several episodes in past seasons of the series. After being away from the show for Seasons 6 and 7 due to back problems, he was surprised by the level of intensity around Season 8 of the show.

“Well, sometimes there were paparazzi in amazing places — on construction cranes and all kinds of crazy places, to try to get a point of view of things. They were all over, everywhere, trying to get in on what was happening,” he said in a recent interview.

But even the most daring paps were left with little to report. Nutter says the production team “wanted to make sure nobody knew what was happening, and they went to the nth degree.”

“They basically take it to the point where it’s like the Gestapo,” he said.

Not only did none of the actors receive scripts on paper, but Nutter also directs fake scenes that will never actually be a part of the show. The fake scenes were used to confuse leakers and muddy the informational waters.

As for the ending of the series, Nutter had some ominous words. “Not everybody will be satisfied,” he said. “But I feel the audience will be satisfied with the direction the series goes. It lives up to all the building it’s coming to, I promise you that.”

According to USA Today, Season 8 of Game of Thrones won’t premiere until April, so start marking the days on your new 2019 calendar and just wait. If you hear about leaks or spoilers, you may be hearing about scenes that will never be in the show.

Nutter directed the famous “Red Wedding” scene, among other pivotal Game of Thrones moments. So whatever happens in the Nutter-directed episodes of Season 8, it’s going to be epic.

Game of Thrones has been a juggernaut for HBO. A prequel series based on the GoT world is already in the works, and there has been speculation about several potential spin-offs.

The first prequel series is set in the Age of Heroes, which is a well-known lore in the current Thrones timeline.

HBO has already teased the prequel, which they say “chronicles the world’s descent from the golden Age of Heroes into its darkest hour. And only one thing is for sure: from the horrifying secrets of Westeros’ history to the true origin of the White Walkers, the mysteries of the East to the Starks of legend…it’s not the story we think we know,” according to the Wrap.