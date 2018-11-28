Surgery Reveals That ‘Dog The Bounty Hunter’ Star Beth Chapman’s Throat Cancer Has Returned According To ‘TMZ’

This is certainly not the news that the Chapman family was hoping for.

As the Inquisitr reported earlier today, Dog the Bounty Hunter star Beth Chapman was rushed to Cedar-Sinai Hospital in Los Angeles today after she was having trouble breathing last night. It was reported that a mass was found on Beth’s throat, requiring her to undergo emergency surgery that was considered to be “life-threatening.” Luckily, Beth’s husband, Dog “Duane” Chapman, was by her side during the surgery, but other family members were reportedly traveling to Los Angeles to be by Beth’s side.

“Beth is currently in surgery. Duane (and we) are waiting for the doctors to tell us how it went. She was in good spirits last night. We are all hoping for the best,” family attorney Andrew Brettler told press earlier today.

Following the surgery, TMZ has reported that the Chapman family’s worst fears have been confirmed — Beth’s cancer is back. According to sources, doctors have confirmed that Beth’s throat cancer has returned and right now, it is too early to give a prognosis as they’re looking into what treatment options may be best at this time. Sources also say that the situation is “serious.”

As People shared last year, Chapman was diagnosed with Stage 2 throat cancer in September and doctors gave her 50/50 chances of making it. Following surgery, Beth received good news from a pathology report in November of 2017, revealing that she was cancer free. Beth and Duane’s cancer journey was televised for fans on an A&E special titled Dog & Beth: The Fight of Their Lives.

“There is a God. This could be a miracle. This could be a healing. [The doctor] said if I wasn’t such a good husband it wouldn’t have worked out that great. Oh, I can breathe. Beth Chapman, you did it,” Duane told the camera after hearing news that his wife was cancer-free.

Beth has also spoken many times about her cancer battle, saying that she truly believes in the power of prayer. She has also posted photos and updates for fans on her Instagram page from time to time, updating her followers on the latest news from her cancer battle.

“Embracing the unembracable #newbeginnings #newyear Prior to my surgery I had no lines no wrinkles a perfect neck if you will. It has been very hard to look at this in the mirror, it serves as a constant reminder of something I’d love to forget.However some life lessons you should never forget only learn from them and learn to embrace them so today I reveal my worst battle scar and know that things will get better in #2018 #secondchances#DogandBeth #battlescars,” she wrote along with a photo of herself in January.

Thoughts go out to Beth and her family during this difficult time.