NCAA Rankings 2018: Final College Football Playoff Of The Regular Season Reveals New-Look Top Four

It isn't over yet, but these may very well be your four playoff teams for 2018.

Rival Saturday was this past weekend and some of the expected results came about, but there were some things which shocked the entire football-loving world. On Tuesday night, the final College Football Playoff rankings of the 2018 regular season were revealed and it included a new team in the top four. After some upsets and serious beatdowns this past weekend, it goes to show you that every single game matters.

The official Twitter account of the College Football Playoff revealed the new rankings one by one with some teams seeing their immediate future as being stuck. Others were able to move up and get into a better position for a playoff spot which, in turn, allows them more of a chance to play for the National Championship.

After yet another win, the Alabama Crimson Tide are still on top of the rankings and have held onto the No. 1 spot. The Clemson Tigers are continuing their hot streak as well and are still in second place and followed in third by Notre Dame.

The Michigan Wolverines were having quite the amazing season, but they were trounced by Ohio State on Saturday and dropped out of the top four. The Georgia Bulldogs will be in the SEC Championship Game and are going in as the fourth-ranked team in the nation.

Alabama is continuing to bowl over the competition as the college football bowl season gets closer to arriving, but it’s almost a certainty that they will be playing for a title. All they have to do now is see who their first opponent is and hope they can get past them and into the National Championship Game.

The complete College Football Rankings November 27 of the 2018 season:

1.) Alabama Crimson Tide

2.) Clemson Tigers

3.) Notre Dame Fighting Irish

4.) Georgia Bulldogs

5.) Oklahoma Sooners

6.) Ohio State Buckeyes

7.) Michigan Wolverines

8.) UCF Golden Knights

9.) Florida Gators

10.) LSU Tigers

11.) Washington Huskies

12.) Penn State Nittany Lions

13.) Washington State Cougars

14.) Texas Longhorns

15.) Kentucky Wildcats

16.) West Virginia Mountaineers

17.) Utah Utes

18.) Mississippi State Bulldogs

19.) Texas A&M Aggies

20.) Syracuse Orange

21.) Northwestern Wildcats

22.) Boise State Broncos

23.) Iowa State Cyclones

24.) Missouri Tigers

25.) Fresno State Bulldogs

Here’s the full #CFBPlayoff Top 2️⃣5️⃣ rankings for games played through November 24. Is your team in? ???? pic.twitter.com/L3TlkqmqCA — College Football Playoff (@CFBPlayoff) November 28, 2018

The Ohio State Buckeyes saw a big jump to the sixth spot, but it wasn’t enough to overtake the Oklahoma Sooners.

With the 2018 regular season over, the College Football Playoff rankings have seen a bit of shuffling over the past few weeks. Alabama and Clemson have done well at holding onto their spots at the top with Notre Dame falling just out of the top two and into third. That coveted fourth spot, though, has seen a number of teams in and out of it, but Georgia now holds it and will look to make sure they don’t fall back like the others.