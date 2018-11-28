Roger Stone Worked Directly With Russian Hackers And Likely Facing Perjury Charges, Report Claims

Stone appears to be implicated in court documents filed against Jerome Corsi.

Roger Stone’s time in the barrel could be coming soon.

The Republican political operative and self-professed dirty trickster is believed to have worked directly with Russian hackers who stole Democratic emails during the 2016 election and likely committed perjury in lying about it, a new report from New York Magazine claims. Stone’s role in the matter has been revealed through court documents targeting his friend and fellow right-wing operative Jerome Corsi, who is in the crosshairs by Robert Mueller’s team for his advanced knowledge that the emails would be released through WikiLeaks.

Stone’s role was revealed in a court document drafted by Robert Mueller that was recently published by NBC and CNN showing Corsi in contact with Stone about these emails. The emails revealed that the document-sharing agency WikiLeaks played a major role as well, timing the release of the documents to give maximum damage to Hillary Clinton’s campaign.

“Word is friend in embassy plans 2 more dumps. One shortly after I’m back. 2nd in Oct. Impact planned to be very damaging. Time to let more than [the Clinton Campaign chairman] to be exposed as in bed w enemy if they are not ready to drop HRC [Hillary Rodham Clinton]. That appears to be the game hackers are now about. Would not hurt to start suggesting HRC old, memory bad, has stroke – neither he nor she well. I expect that much of next dump focus, setting stage for Foundation debacle.”

The New York Magazine report noted that Stone had repeatedly denied having any foreknowledge that WikiLeaks would be releasing the emails, even though he appeared to flaunt his insider secrets during the campaign in predicting, “It will soon [be John] Podesta’s time in the barrel.”

New: Jerome Corsi said he told the grand jury that Roger Stone called him 9 days after tweeting about "Podesta's time in the barrel" and asked him to create a "cover story" for the tweet. https://t.co/za0nLPXbtB — Shelby Holliday (@shelbyholliday) November 28, 2018

As CNN noted, the court documents appear to strongly implicate Corsi as well. The report noted that prosecutors outline three times Corsi lied to the FBI and Mueller’s investigators, including claiming that he turned away Roger Stone when Stone asked him to be an intermediary with WikiLeaks.

The report added that the court filing is the strongest indication yet that Roger Stone will face charges, noting that several of Stone’s contacts have already testified before a grand jury in Washington, D.C. If Stone is ultimately charged for seeking stolen emails, others who discussed the emails could face criminal conspiracy charges, the report noted. So far, neither Roger Stone nor WikiLeaks or any others serving as intermediaries has faced any direct charges.