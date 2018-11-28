Lisa Vanderpump Breaks Silence On ‘RHOBH’ Drama: ‘This Season Was Very Difficult For Me’

After a ton of speculation, Lisa Vanderpump is finally setting the record straight on the drama surrounding the upcoming season of her hit show, The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.

As fans know, it has been reported that Vanderpump has refused to film with her cast mates this season and she may or may not return to the Bravo show next season. And today, the 58-year-old appeared on an episode of The Talk, where she revealed that she is going to “see how it plays out” before making a decision on whether or not to return to the show for Season 10.

She then went on to explain that this season was a tough one for her, especially after having lost her brother Mark in April, causing filming to be pushed back for a few months.

“This season was very difficult for me…I kind of floundered this season. It’s my ninth season and I had difficult year, after doing Vanderpump Rules and opening a new business, things got very complicated, so I’m in most of the season, but it got a bit complicated.”

She also shared that she’s had a few other “rough” seasons of the show and sometimes she wonders whether or not she is crazy for wanting to return to the show, but she also made sure to reiterate the fact that the show has given her a lot and for that, she is grateful.

“But I’ve also gained so much from this show. I mean it’s given me so many opportunities, platforms for things I’m passionate about. I mean the Vanderpump Dog Rescue Foundation,” she shared. “And to speak on behalf of the LGBTQ community and work with the Trevor Project with suicide prevention, so many things.”

So far, the Vanderpump Dog Rescue Foundation has saved an impressive 780-plus dogs and Lisa credits her reality TV star status as a great platform to do good things. As the Inquisitr recently reported, Lisa Vanderpump’s Real Housewives of Beverly Hills co-stars did not attend her Vanderpump Dogs Foundation gala earlier this month, further sparking rumors that there is something going on between the cast members.

While one insider claimed that Lisa and her husband Ken did not invite any of the ladies, another source says that the women were invited but decided not to attend in an attempt to “ice” Lisa out. Kyle Richards, Denise Richards, Erika Girardi, Lisa Rinna, Dorit Kemsley, and Teddi Mellencamp all declined to go, but members of Lisa’s other hit Bravo show, Vanderpump Rules, did attend the event.

It will be interesting to see the upcoming season of RHOBH and how things pan out.