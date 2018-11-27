Victoria’s Secret Model Lais Ribeiro Rocks Skimpy White Bikini On Trip To The Beach

The pictures are generating some viral attention online.

Lais Ribeiro is no stranger to showing off, and the Victoria’s Secret model had plenty to display as she rocked a skimpy white bikini on a trip to the beach in Ipanema.

As the Daily Mail reported, the pictures of Ribeiro’s beach day in her native Brazil generated quite a bit of attention.

“Lais Ribeiro proved worthy of the title as she flaunted her supermodel figure during a seaside frolic on Ipanema Beach on Tuesday,” the report noted.

“The 28-year-old Victoria’s Secret lingerie star gave her fans a charge as she showcased her assets in a skimpy white bikini.”

The supermodel’s week on the beaches in Brazil has already attracted plenty of other viral attention. Just a day before she donned her tiny white bikini in Ipanema, Ribeiro was seen sunbathing topless in a viral social media post. She took to Instagram to share a video clip of herself with her back to the camera as the wind blew through her hair, generating thousands of likes and supportive comments from fans.

Not long before that, Ribeiro traded her white bikini for an equally revealing red bikini as she hit up the beach, with those pictures generating plenty of viral attention as well.

Lais Ribeiro had just been in the spotlight for her trip down the runway at the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show, which almost never came to be. She told Elle that she had broken a bone in her foot while she was preparing for the show, and at one point it wasn’t clear if she would be able to take part. That would have been quite a setback for Ribeiro, who was picked to wear the coveted Fantasy Bra in the 2017 show.

But she ended up in the show with the rest of the Victoria’s Secret angels, and had some high praise for all the work that went into making the show a success.

“The hard work that everybody puts in. From the models, to the people who make the costumes, to the people who control the lights and music — everyone works so hard to make it all happen,” she shared.

The model still has a big month ahead, and just appeared on the cover of Harper’s Bazaar, sharing a picture of the magazine on her Instagram account.

The model still has a big month ahead, and just appeared on the cover of Harper's Bazaar, sharing a picture of the magazine on her Instagram account.