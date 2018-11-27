Miguel Shares Photos From Wedding With Nazanin Mandi

R&B singer Miguel is officially off the market as he has wed his longtime girlfriend Nazanin Mandi, according to a report by Entertainment Tonight. The 33-year-old singer tied the knot with Mandi on Saturday, but waited until Tuesday before he and his new wife shared a slideshow of beautiful photos from the ceremony.

In the caption of his post with the wedding photos, Miguel marked the date of November 24, 2018, as he paid tribute to his close friends and families that were a part of the event, thanking everyone for making the day even more special for himself and Mandi.

Miguel was not alone in showing off the fabulous wedding on social media, as Mandi took to Instagram on Tuesday showcasing some photos with her own tribute. The 32-year-old model wrote, “11-24-18 Introducing Mr. & Mrs. Pimentel. What a truly magical day filled w/ so much love, light & positivity. The second Miguel & my Father got emotional THAT WAS IT. No holding back the tears. To those who came out to celebrate w/ us we are forever grateful & hope you left w/ a full drunk happy heart & memories to last a lifetime! Yes, this was a long time coming but timing is everything & we will continue to do things our way always & forever.”

Miguel and Mandi began dating when they were both 18-years-old, cementing their relationship at a ceremony at the Hummingbird Nest Ranch outside of Los Angeles, according to a report by Vogue. According to the publication’s report, Mandi wore a “bespoke Monique Lhuillier lace, long-sleeve wedding gown” before changing into a Carly Cushnie outfit during the wedding reception. Meanwhile, Miguel wore a “custom tuxedo designed by Van Van.”

Miguel and Mandi are just one of a string of celebrities to get hitched recently. Earlier in November, Mandy Moore tied the knot with musician Taylor Goldsmith, according to a report by Entertainment Tonight. Tuesday also saw the announcement of the wedding date between Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra, who will be marrying in India this weekend, according to Entertainment Tonight.

A source that spoke to ET revealed that the ceremony between Jonas and Chopra will only include family and close friends, and will also be conducted in a traditional Indian style. The source said, “The couple and the people that mean the most to them will celebrate all week with different Indian traditions and various parties. Nick and Priyanka are excited to get married and start the new year as husband and wife.”