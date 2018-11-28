Meek Mill Says He Tried To Talk Kanye West Out Of Visiting Trump In The White House

'He wasn’t prepared for it, and he shouldn’t have done it,' Mill said.

Meek Mill claims that he tried to talk Kanye West out of visiting the president in Washington, D.C., saying that he watched the meeting with a mixture of “disappointment and disgust.” In an interview with Vulture, the rapper talked about prison reform, and while he was weighing in on the topic, he said that Kanye West didn’t do anything to further the cause.

“It was a mockery, really, I don’t think [Kanye] addressed anything that had to do with what was tough on justice reform. He wasn’t prepared for it, and he shouldn’t have done it,” said Mill.

It wasn’t for lack of trying to discourage him from the meeting, for which Kanye received a great deal of criticism. Mills says that he spent a good amount of time trying to talk Kanye out of it.

“I had phone calls with Kanye for hours. He was trying to get me to go to things like that,” he says.

He also tried talking with Kanye’s wife Kim Kardashian, who he felt he was able to get through to him a little better, but in the end, couldn’t bring around to his point of view.

“She knew a lot more information than I thought she would know. I just couldn’t reason with them.”

Mill was invited to stop by the White House himself in May of this year, but he turned down the opportunity after deciding that the hype around him and the president was taking the focus away from the issue at hand. He told Vulture that he felt that Trump wasn’t really concerned about the issues facing black people and that he didn’t want to be “used.”

“I already knew that he don’t give a f**k about me or my kind,” he said. “It was too much of a game, and I wasn’t trying to be used like a pawn.”

Mill has used his platform to address prison reform and says that he feels a sense of responsibility because he has a large audience. At the same time, he also feels like he has a “target” on his back because of his high profile.

“I’m young and black and trying to bring change to America. I live with those types of fears,” he said.

Mill is releasing his first album since 2017’s Wins & Losses. The highly anticipated new album, which is titled Championships, will hit shelves November 30. The rapper has released two tracks from the album so far, “Oodles O’ Noodles Babies” and “Uptown Vibes.”