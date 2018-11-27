Kristin Cavallari Remembers Brother Michael 3 Years After Death In Heartbreaking Post: ‘He’s Not Coming Back’

It’s hard to believe that it has already been three years since Kristin Cavallari lost her beloved brother, Michael Cavallari.

Earlier today, the reality star took to her Instagram account to pay tribute to her brother on the third anniversary of his death. In the throwback photo shared to her page, Cavallari and her brother stand together in a kitchen. The two appear to be having a great time with Kristin holding up a wine glass and raising her glass to the camera with a huge smile on her face. On the other hand, Michael can be seen pointing to the camera with one hand and holding a beer in the other hand.

In the caption of the post, Kristin tells her 3-million-plus followers that she knows her brother is never coming home, but that doesn’t stop her from missing him.

“Home from a busy morning and thinking of my brother. Today is the 3 year anniversary of his passing and I think this year is one of the hardest- as it’s real now. He’s not coming back and the shock is finally gone. Today and every single day, Mikey, we miss you.”

So far, the post has earned Cavallari a lot of attention from her fans with over 118,000 likes in addition to 1,200 plus comments in just a short time of the post going live. Some fans were quick to offer their thoughts to Kristin on what had to have been a tough day while others reminded her that Michael will always be with her.

Kristin Cavallari Reflects On Her Brother Michael's Death On The 3 Year Anniversary: 'This Year Is One Of The Hardest' https://t.co/2yPEuvYksm pic.twitter.com/Hj8DjamfdV — FansnStars✨✪ (@FansnStars) November 27, 2018

“I’m so sorry, just know he’s with you every day and is watching over you and your kids and your whole family,” one follower wrote.

“We are so sorry for your loss. Thinking about you.”

“Sending love to you. I lost my sister a year ago,” another chimed in.

As E! Online reported back in 2015, Michael Cavallari was found dead just three days after he was reported missing. A red flag was raised when Michael’s 2014 Honda Civic was found abandoned in Utah. After that, a search of the area ensued and his body was eventually found in a steep and rocky area.

A few days before Michael went missing, he was arrested in California, and according to sources, Michael had been getting into trouble for a long time. Shortly after he passed away, an autopsy found that the cause of death was due to hypothermia from exposure to cold temperatures. It was ruled an accidental death.

Thoughts go out to Kristin and her family.