Coldplay Drops Single ‘E-Lo’ Featuring Pharrell Under New Band Name ‘Los Unidades’

Coldplay released a new single with Pharrell on Tuesday, which is nothing out of the ordinary–except for the fact that the song wasn’t released under the name Coldplay. The group, consisting of Chris Martin, Guy Berryman, Will Champion, and Jonny Buckland, is now going by the name Los Unidades.

On Monday afternoon, German-British record label Parlophone Records tweeted a colorful image with the silhouettes of four people standing in the center.

“Parlophone Records are delighted to present new signing # LosUnidades,” the tweet read.

It was not confirmed at the time that Parlophone’s “new signing” was actually the award-winning alternative rock band. However, eagle-eyed Twitter noticed a mysterious series of numbers and letters at the bottom of image–Y02LPAC81ODL–which appears to be an anagram for Coldplay 2018, according to Sky News. Coldplay also liked Parlophone’s tweet.

Meanwhile, a Coldplay fan account called Coldplay Xtra posted details of what they claimed to be a legal trademark agreement. The agreement lists the owners of Los Unidades as Martin, Buckland, Champion, and Berryman. According to the account, the trademark agreement was made a year ago, after Coldplay completed their A Head Full of Dreams tour.

The band’s new identity was then confirmed when Los Unidades released their first single, “E-Lo,” which was announced on Coldplay’s website. “E-Lo,” a collaboration with Pharrell, is the first of four to be released for their charity EP called Global Citizen EP 1, spearheaded by Martin.

Parlophone Records are delighted to present new signing #LosUnidades pic.twitter.com/TZWr5ilJXu — Parlophone Records (@parlophone) November 26, 2018

“E-Lo” is accompanied by a Nelson Mandela-inspired lyric video, which is meant to celebrate the year of the South African leader’s 100th birthday. The pop tune features a “dancehall riddim” and a few phrases in Spanish, according to SPIN.

Global Citizen EP 1 will be released on November 30 through Parlophone Records (Atlantic Records in the U.S.). Proceeds from the EP will go towards Global Citizen’s campaigns to “end poverty and improve matters in gender equality, education, water, and sanitation,” NME reported.

According to Coldplay’s website, the EP will also feature artists like Stormzy, David Guetta, Stargate, Cassper Nyovest, Jozzy, Wizkid, and Tiwa Savage. The remaining three tracks are called “Rise Up,” “Timbuktu,” and “Voodoo.”

Global Citizen is also responsible for the Global Citizen Music Festival in New York, which was held in September, as well as the Global Citizen Festival Mandela 100, scheduled for December 2. The Mandela 100 Festival, presented and hosted by the Motsepe Foundation, will feature a number of artists, including Beyonce, Jay-Z, Wizkid, Ed Sheeran, Tiwa Savage, and more. Pharrell Williams and Chris Martin are also set to perform.