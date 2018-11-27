Amanda Bynes Says She Helped Launch Channing Tatum’s Career, Told ‘She’s The Man’ Producers He’s ‘A Star’

Now that she is back in the spotlight, Amanda Bynes is speaking her mind on a ton of topics, including other celebrities.

Recently, the 32-year-old sat down with Paper Magazine to give her first interview in over a year. Currently, Bynes is taking classes at The Fashion Institute of Design & Merchandising in Los Angeles in hopes of launching her own clothing line at some point in the future. But for now, Bynes is focused on getting back into acting.

As fans know, one of Bynes’ most famous roles came when she played Viola, who poses as her twin brother Sebastian in the hit 2006 teen movie She’s the Man. Bynes claims that she was the one who convinced producers to cast Channing Tatum in the film, which turned out to be his breakout role in Hollywood.

“I totally fought for Channing [to get cast in] that movie because he wasn’t famous yet. He’d just done a Mountain Dew commercial and I was like, ‘This guy’s a star — every girl will love him!'”

Bynes went on to say that the producers of the film didn’t think that Channing was best for the role since he was “way older” than Amanda but she assured them that their six-year age didn’t matter. Of course, producers eventually listened to Bynes and cast Channing as her love interest in the film. A year later, Tatum appeared alongside Jenna Dewan in Step Up and since then, he’s starred in a number of big films.

And when Bynes wasn’t busy talking about Hollywood and previous roles, the actress was opening up about her troubled past that was filled with drugs and alcohol. As the Inquisitr reported yesterday, Amanda shared that she began smoking marijuana when she was just 16-years-old and while she didn’t get addicted to it, it did eventually lead to some other drug use.

“Later on it progressed to doing molly and ecstasy. [I tried] cocaine three times but I never got high from cocaine. I never liked it. It was never my drug of choice. I definitely abused Adderall.”

Later in the interview, the actress went on to explain that she would go to a psychiatrist and fake the symptoms of ADD so she was able to get her hands on a prescription for Adderall. That drug, in particular, played a big role in her being “scatterbrained and not being able to focus” when she was shooting the movie Hall Pass in 2010.

Then, it was a mix of being so high and not liking the way that she looked on camera that led to a downward spiral, causing her to put her career on halt and staying at home and doing drugs. It was then that she exhibited some bizarre behavior including strange tweets and strange public appearances, which Bynes says that she now regrets.

Currently, Bynes has been sober for four years.