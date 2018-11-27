‘The Young And The Restless’ Spoilers For Wednesday: Ana Returns For Devon

The Young and the Restless spoilers for Wednesday, November 28 bring big surprises in the form of an exciting return for the Hamilton Winters family. Plus, Kyle gets a surprise from Lola.

Devon (Bryton James) receives a visitor from the past when his sister, Ana (Loren Lott) returns to Genoa City, according to She Knows Soaps. That’s not the only surprise, though. Charlie (Noah Alexander Gerry), Mattie (Lexie Stevenson), Cane (Daniel Goddard), and Nate (Brooks Darnell) show up at Cane’s penthouse with food without calling first.

Then, Ana shows up with a huge hug for her older brother. Perhaps her return will help stop Devon’s downward spiral. While she certainly won’t replace Hilary, maybe she’ll be able to help him move forward in his life and learn to live with the pain of losing Hilary to move forward. Right now, he’s in a dangerous place, and it seems that nothing can help lift his spirits especially with Lily (Christel Khalil) in prison four hours away now. Devon lives with grief over Hilary and his guilt over Lily.

It turns out that Neil (Kristoff St. John) apparently sent her to help bring up Devon’s spirits. Plus, Ana hopes to learn all she can about the music business from Devon at Hamilton Winters Group. Of course, HWG needs some music for its label, which seems to be lacking lately.

Ana Hamilton is on her way to Genoa City! Join us in welcoming @lorensharice to the #YR family and make sure to tune in to her debut episode TOMORROW. ???? pic.twitter.com/7hTbaBT0j1 — Young and Restless (@YandR_CBS) November 27, 2018

After Lola (Sasha Calle) told Kyle (Michael Mealor) she’s a virgin, he reacted strangely. While nothing is wrong per se, things are just awkward now. Because of that, Lola surprises Kyle at work with a sandwich while she’s out and about delivering food.

Unfortunately for Lola, Kyle is still awkward with her. Plus, a phone call tears him away from her, and the client wants a lunch meeting. Lola is disappointed when she finds her gift of food abandoned on Kyle’s desk. Maybe her waiting for “the one” means that Kyle certainly isn’t that guy for her. His reaction to her news was disappointing, and his actions since haven’t been inspiring either.

As for Kyle, he feels a lot of pressure after Lola’s unexpected announcement. These are new waters for him considering Lola is basically the opposite of any woman he’s ever dated in the past. Lola is about as far away from Summer (Hunter King) as Kyle could get, and yet, there’s still some type of pull between him and Summer. Will he end up hurting Lola in the end? That seems like an inevitable conclusion to their love affair.