Barbara Palvin Shares Makeup-Free Selfie With Dylan Sprouse On Instagram & Gets Over A Million Likes

Victoria’s Secret model Barbara Palvin is undeniably beautiful, but her latest makeup-free Instagram post proves it for good. She shared two photos in the series, one of her smiling at the camera, plus a selfie of herself with boyfriend, Dylan Sprouse. Potentially one of the cutest couples around in the VS world, Dylan made headlines when he showed up to the fashion show taping after party with some burgers for Barbara. Because while the models watch what they eat and work out like crazy in the weeks leading up to the taping, all bets are off once it’s over.

Palvin looked amazing in a down-to-earth outfit including a red beanie and layered jackets. Her blue eyes popped in the photo, seemingly matching the blue sky in the backdrop. A second photo showed Dylan smiling widely, as Barbara burrowed her face into his neck and smiled with her lips closed. The post was captioned, “Literal Happy Campers.”

The pictures were only posted four hours ago but has garnered over a million likes. Considering that her second-to-last post of herself kissing Dylan garnered over 1.7 million likes, the numbers aren’t all too surprising. On the other hand, Dylan has a whopping 6.1 million followers but only nine posts on his page.

Sprouse does, however, have two Instagram Stories right now, one which reveals that he and Barbara are at the Death Valley Sand Dunes. It’s nice to see that they are enjoying some downtime together following what must have been a hectic time before the fashion show taping. After all, this is what Dylan had to say about how hard he saw Barbara work before the big event, as described by E! News.

“You know what, it’s hard to see like from these interviews and I guess just from the Instagram posts and stuff how hard she’s really worked to do this. So I think the best part for me is just knowing that like after all of that, it really paid off. So I’m excited to see the coalescence of all that work.”

In other news, Barbara and Dylan aren’t the only lovebirds enjoying a romantic getaway. Fellow VS model Josephine Skriver announced yesterday that her boyfriend, Alexander DeLeon, proposed to her in the middle of an epic Finnish vacation.

We’ll have to wait and see if an engagement could be in the works for Barbara and Dylan. At any rate, they remain a huge fan favorite among the Victoria’s Secret crowd.