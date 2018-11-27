Amber Heard Talks Struggles Of Female Abuse Survivors Coming Forward: ‘She Will Be Met With Skepticism’

As sexual and physical abuse victims continue to come forward as part of the #MeToo Movement, actress Amber Heard is reminding people that it’s never easy for victims to tell their story.

As many fans know, Heard has accused her now ex-husband, Johnny Depp, of physically abusing her when the pair were married. Now she is opening up to Glamour about what it’s like for women to come forward and share stories of abuse, reminding readers that nothing comes easy for survivors, though she does not mention Depp’s name in the interview.

“When a woman comes forward, she will be met with skepticism, hostility, and shame. All a man has to do is point to an incentive. He will. Or society will.”

Heard’s good friend, Amanda de Cadenet, also opened up about how hard things were for Amber when she was going through everything with Depp.

“I’ve seen her rise from such despair and darkness,” she shared. “There’s a lot of sh** she can’t talk about.”

Now, the actress says that she feels it is her duty to use her platform as a celebrity and speak up.

“My job provides me with a platform,” Heard says. “Silence is complacency.”

Amanda Nguyen, who is one of the 2019 Nobel Peace Prize nominees, also sang Heard’s praises about her ability to want to do good. Nguyen says that she and Amber were supposed to meet for an hour-long dinner but they ended up chatting for over six hours, discussing things like how bills become laws and how to persuade people on different issues. Amanda says that unlike other celebs who just show up to charity events, Amber goes “beyond” just showing up and has a true desire to want to change laws and learn policies.

As CNN shares, Heard’s abuse allegations came out in the public in 2016 when she alleged that she sustained a bruise from Depp after the two had an argument at their home in Los Angeles. Following the incident, LAPD officers responded to a call but they found no evidence that any sort of crime had been committed. A few months later, the couple released a statement, letting the public know that they were filing for divorce.

“Our relationship was intensely passionate and at times volatile, but always bound by love.”

At first, Depp remained quiet about the allegations against him, but soon after, he has denied the allegations multiple times, saying that he would never harm someone that he loved. Depp also says that the accusations against him are “as far away from” the truth as you could possibly get.

Heard can be seen in the upcoming Aquaman film.