‘Vanderpump Rules’ Stars Diss Kristen Doute’s Relationship With Carter? Marriage May Not Be In Their Future

Kristen Doute’s Vanderpump Rules co-stars don’t seem to have much faith when it comes to the future of her relationship with boyfriend Brian Carter.

During an interview with Us Weekly magazine on November 26, a number of members of the Bravo TV reality show’s cast, including Brittany Cartwright, Scheana Marie, and Lala Kent, spoke out about Doute and Carter’s romance, confirming they will not be the next couple to get married.

While speaking to the magazine, Cartwright said it would be Stassi Schroeder and Beau Clark, “over Tom [Sandoval] and Ariana [Madix] and definitely over Kristen [Doute] and [Brian] Carter,” who will wed first.

“I just think Beau and Stassi are more there than Kristen is,” she explained.

According to Cartwright, Schroeder and Clark, who began dating just one year ago, are much closer to an engagement than Doute and Carter, despite the fact that they’ve been dating for over three years.

“Kristen and Carter seem to be just enjoying where they are right now in their relationship, so I still think Stassi and Beau before Kristen and Carter,” Kent added.

As for Scheana Marie, she told Us Weekly magazine that while Doute and Carter are doing “good” and continuing to live with one another in Los Angeles, they won’t be getting engaged next.

Kristen Doute and Brian Carter began dating in summer 2015 and moved in with one another in February of the following year. Since then, they have been appearing alongside one another on episodes of Vanderpump Rules.

In December 2016, Kristen Doute and Brian Carter spoke to The Daily Dish about their future after being asked about the pretend engagement ring Doute had been wearing.

After Doute explained that she was simply taking the ring for a test drive to see if she would like that style of ring, Carter admitted that he wasn’t a fan of her phony bling.

“I don’t like when she wears it, personally. I think it’s pretty weird, her fake engagement ring. Are we in a fake relationship?” he joked.

As for whether or not he was planning to get down on one knee at some point in the near future, Carter didn’t seem so sure.

“I don’t know. If you play your cards right and keep making that really good food,” he said.

To see more of Kristen Doute and Brian Carter, don’t miss new episodes of Vanderpump Rules Season 7, which begin airing on Monday, December 3, at 9 p.m. on Bravo TV.