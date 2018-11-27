Migrant Woman Impaled On Border Wall Attempting To Enter US Illegally

A woman was injured after falling off the wall that divides the United States from Mexico.

A 26-year-old Guatemalan woman had to be rescued by San Diego Sector Border Patrol agents on Friday, November 23, after she and her two children attempted to scale the border wall between the United States and Mexico, according to a press release from U.S. Customs and Border Protection.

The woman, whose identity has not been released, became impaled on “pieces of rebar” after she fell off the wall on the U.S. side. Around 8:25 p.m. agents found the woman lying on the ground, with rebar piercing her side and buttocks. First aid was administered, and the woman was taken to a local hospital via EMS, where she is being treated.

The woman and her two children – a three-year-old and a five-year-old – scaled the border wall about one mile east of the popular San Ysidro entry point. The area they were attempting to enter the country was under construction. A new wall is being built to replace a decades-old “landing mat” wall.

The two children were also checked out by medical staff at the local hospital. While the mother is being treated, the children were released into the custody of Border Patrol.

San Diego Sector Chief Patrol Agent Rodney Scott advises not entering the country illegally.

“Entering our country illegally, particularly over our walls is not only dangerous, but also very foolish. This woman placed her own life and her children’s lives in peril. She could have easily died if not for the quick response by our agents and EMS.”

Mario Tama / Getty Images

Caravans of migrants continue to show up at the border as thousands are attempting to gain entry into the U.S. Most of the migrant caravans are made up of families, including many children. As more violence breaks out in Central America, more and more individuals are fleeing the chaos. However, the chaos continues to the border.

The San Ysidro crossing at the border wall has been shut down at times over recent weeks as attempts are made to secure the wall, according to the New York Times. Sunday was the most recent shut down, as Customs and Border Protection agents fired tear gas at a crowd of migrant protesters. The protesters were trying to avoid Mexican police and some were attempting to breach the border, per the Inquisitr.

The march began peacefully, as migrants made their way to the border in Tijuana. They were met by the Mexican police near the San Ysidro border crossing. Many protesters evaded the federal police by crossing a riverbed. A small group of protesters were shot with tear gas after they rushed an opening that had been made in the fence dividing the two nations.