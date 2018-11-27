Rihanna & Chris Brown Still Talk All The Time, Per ‘Us Weekly’

Rihanna and Chris Brown will go down as one of the most remembered celebrity couples in modern history, and not because of their adorable nature, but because of the drama that occurred between them.

According to a Nov. 26 report by Us Weekly Magazine, Rihanna and Chris Brown are still very much in contact with one another years after their split and often support each other’s latest career moves and projects.

“Chris and Rihanna continue to be in frequent contact with each other. They are extremely supportive of each other’s projects. There is a lot of history between the two of them. Rihanna is aware that there will be concern about her friendship with Chris, but she can handle herself,” an insider told the magazine.

As many fans will remember, the two singers share a very rocky history. The couple dated from 2008 until 2009 when after attending an event together, the pair got into a heated argument and Brown physically assaulted his girlfriend inside of his car.

Chris reportedly punched, choked, and bit his then-girlfriend, and later turned himself in to police where he plead guilty to one count of felony assault, per the Hollywood Reporter.

Fans were completely stunned by the news of the abuse and disgusted when a photo of Rihanna with a bloodied, bruised, and swollen face emerged online. In the picture, the singer is seen with a puffy face, swollen lips, and other marks from the assault.

Fans were again stunned when the pair rekindled their romance in late 2012 but split again the following year.

In 2015, Rihanna opened up about her relationship with Chris Brown, revealing that she felt like people didn’t fully understand the singer.

“I was very protective of him. I felt that people didn’t understand him, but you know, you realize after a while that in that situation you’re the enemy. You want the best for them, but if you remind them of their failures, or if you remind them of bad moments in their life, or even if you say, ‘I’m willing to put up with something,’ they think less of you — because they know you don’t deserve what they’re going to give,” she stated.

Chris Brown’s career has never fully recovered from the incident, which follows him around like a dark cloud nearly 10 years later.

Meanwhile, Rihanna has moved on in her love life. The singer dated rapper Drake off and on from 2009 to 2016 and has been romantically linked to Saudi businessman Hassan Jameel since early 2017.