Starbucks Announces New Holiday Drink And Return Of ‘Starbucks For Life’ Contest

$1.6 million worth of prizes are up for grabs for the coffee chain's annual contest.

Winter weather is here, and there’s no better way to warm up than with a hot cup of holiday cheer. From coffee to hot chocolate to apple cider, restaurants and coffee shops around the world are featuring extra special seasonal drinks for the colder months.

One of the most highly anticipated holiday menus is that of the popular Seattle-based coffee chain Starbucks, who has been serving up the delicious holiday season-inspired drinks since early November. The menu consists of several favorites, including the Peppermint Mocha, Caramel Brulee Latte and Gingerbread Latte. This year, as USA Today reported, there’s been a small switch up to the festive line up, with the coffee giant adding a new drink to the limited-time menu.

As announced by Starbucks earlier today on their website, the Juniper Latte will be available for a limited time at participating U.S. Starbucks locations as earlier today. According to a press release from the chain, the new wintry beverage features “a hint of juniper and sage, an evergreen aroma and citrus notes.” The drink is made with the company’s signature espresso and steamed milk that has been infused with juniper syrup, and is topped with a “velvety” foam and a sprinkling of pine-citrus sugar.

The concoction is based off of another Juniper holiday beverage that debuted last year and was served exclusively at the Starbucks Reserve Roastery in Seattle.

But that’s not all–along with the introduction of the newest holiday menu item, Starbucks also announced the return of it’s popular “Starbucks for Life” game, which will offer Starbucks Rewards loyalty program members a chance at grand prizes and instant wins totaling $1.6 million for the fourth year in a row.

Starting today, loyalty members can enter to win one of five grand prizes by earning “plays” through qualifying purchases using a registered Starbucks Card or the company’s mobile app at participating U.S. stores. The “plays” then result in the customer earning an Instant Win or a game piece that, combined with two other game pieces, allow them the opportunity to win a prize. The most coveted of winnings is Starbucks for life: 30 years of daily free drinks totaling over $56,575. Other prizes include free daily drinks in shorter increments of time, including a year, six months, three months and a month.

For fans of the coffee company that are not Starbucks Rewards members, a “mini version” of the sweepstakes is available that awards prizes such as discounts and 30 days of free drinks.

Other announcements that came from the coffee giant today include the John Legend Christmas Party takeover in stores on November 30, donations of 20 cents for every latte purchased on World AIDS Day on December 1, and the limited edition Starbucks x ban.do collection of holiday drinkware and gift sets available starting today at participating locations.