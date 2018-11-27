‘The Young And The Restless’ Recap For Tuesday: Summer Accepts Victor’s Job Offer

The Young and the Restless recap for Tuesday, November 27 bring an unexpected change for Summer after yet another rejection from Kyle. Plus, Mariah and Tessa have a confrontation, and the Fab Four tries to figure out what happened to J.T.’s body.

Mariah (Camryn Grimes) and Tessa (Cait Fairbanks) confronted each other. Tessa accused Mariah of sending Victoria (Amelia Heinle) to the apartment, but Mariah had no clue about that. She did, however, inform Tessa that she told Sharon about Tessa blackmailing the Fab Four. Mariah felt stupid that she believed Tessa would choose her over the flash drive with the video copy on it. Ultimately, Tessa walked out on Mariah, and it seems like they may be through.

Later, Victoria also told Mariah that Tessa never donated the money either. She kept it in the back of the teddy bear. Then, the women wondered where J.T.’s body is if Tessa didn’t move it. They floated the idea that Victor (Eric Braeden) did it, but Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott) felt there’s no way it was him.

Speaking of Victor, he checked in with Nikki and asked her to make Summer (Hunter King) a job offer in Mumbai. Nikki met with Summer to explain the proposition. At first, Summer wondered if Victor just wanted to use her as revenge against Nick (Joshua Morrow), but Nikki denied it. Summer asked for time to think about it, and Nikki told Summer she could but she better not turn down Victor’s offer. When Summer discussed the situation with Kyle (Michael Mealor), he said to go for it since there’s nothing between them.

Summer called up Nikki and accepted. Then, she handed Phyllis (Gina Tognoni) her resignation, and Phyllis ripped it up and said, “You’ll be working for Victor Newman over my dead body.” Phyllis sounded pretty serious about it. Inquisitr reported that the unexpected move from Summer left fans reeling.

Kyle got quite the shock too when he and Lola (Sasha Calle) discussed her turning down his invitation to go to the cabin with him over the weekend. It turns out Lola is a virgin, which left Kyle stunned.

Finally, Cane (Daniel Goddard) and Nate (Brooks Darnell) worried about Devon’s (Bryton James) out of character behavior. Devon stayed out all night long, and once Nate told Cane, Cane confronted his brother-in-law. Devon didn’t appreciate being treated like a teen who had missed curfew, but eventually, he opened up a bit to Cane and admitted how difficult it was to see Lily (Christel Khalil) and discuss what he’s thankful for right now.