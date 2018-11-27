Johnny Galecki Leans In To Kiss Girlfriend Alaina Meyer In Sweet New Photo

Johnny Galecki can’t help but gush over his girlfriend, Alaina Meyer. The Big Bang Theory star took to social media this week to post a cute photo of he and his lady love for all to see.

On Tuesday, November 27, Johnny Galecki took to his Instagram account to share a sweet snapshot of himself and girlfriend, Alaina Meyer, during an intimate moment. The black and white photograph was seemingly taken on the sidewalk as he and Meyer were walking the streets, apparently in a city that is currently experiencing winter weather.

In the picture, both Johnny and Alaina are bundled up. Galecki wears a pair of dark pants, boots, and a knee-length coat to fight the cold weather.

Meanwhile, Meyer is dressed in dark pants, boots, and a fluffy winter coat complete with fur hood. She also donned large hoop earrings, and had her dark hair pulled back into a ponytail, which she pulled through a baseball cap. Alaina is also seen carrying a handbag in the photo, as her boyfriend leans in for a kiss.

Johnny first sparked romance rumors with Alaina months ago, after he posted a photo of himself hugging the model on the beach in the Bahamas. However, the pair stayed mum on the romance rumors.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Johnny Galecki and Alaina Meyer confirmed their relationship back in September when The Conners actor posted a photo of himself with his girlfriend during a date night.

Since that time, the couple have been seemingly inseparable. They’ve been seen traveling together — and recently visited Chicago, where they attended a Jack White concert. Alaina has even been spotted on the set of Johnny’s wildly popular CBS comedy series.

Earlier this month, Galecki and Meyer went public and walked their first red carpet together as they attended the People’s Choice Awards. The pair posed for photos, and both shared snapshots from the night to their respective social media accounts.

Johnny posted a photo of himself with Alaina and his longtime friend and co-star, Sara Gilbert. Gilbert portrayed his wife on Roseanne and also does so in the contemporary spinoff series, The Conners.

“Two of the very favorite women in my life. You keep my heart swelling and healthy,” Galecki captioned the photograph of himself with Meyer and Gilbert. All three of them smiled broadly for the camera.

Fans can see more of Johnny Galecki as he portrays Leonard Hofstadter on The Big Bang Theory, and David Healy on The Conners.