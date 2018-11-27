Adult Swim’s New Trailer For ‘The Shivering Truth’ Is Being Called Nightmare Fuel

Adult Swim is preparing to launch a new surreal horror series in December, and the trailer has people covering their eyes.

On December 9, 2018, at midnight, Adult Swim will premiere its newest television show The Shivering Truth. The network recently tweeted a trailer for the upcoming series, which purports to be a stop-motion animated series featuring some seriously horrifying and surreal moments.

According to a report by Vulture, the series is created by Vernon Chatman, who also made the shows The Heart, She Holler and Wonder Showzen. Chatman enlisted the help of Jonah Hill, Michael Cera, and Starlee Kine, who will do voice acting on the show. The newest trailer has the internet buzzing with both anticipation and fear.

Adult Swim described the show as fueled by “dream logic.”

“The Shivering Truth is a miniature propulsive omnibus cluster bomb of painfully riotous daymares all dripping with the orange goo of dream logic. A series of loosely linked emotional parables about stories within tales that crawled out of the deepest caverns of your unconscious mind and became lovingly animated in breath-slapping stop motion – in other words, it is the truth.”

Adult Swim is known for having extremely surreal programming, previously airing such television vehicles as The Eric Andre Show, Robot Chicken, Squidbillies, The Boondocks, Aqua Teen Hunger Force, and Tim and Eric Awesome Show, Great Job. They also broadcast a number of anime shows.

Reason is a lie. Discover The Shivering Truth – Dec 9 @ 12am on Adult Swim. pic.twitter.com/HFa2zjQyWh — [adult swim] (@adultswim) November 26, 2018

Adult Swim has also made the first episode available to stream on their official website.

In 2014 Adult Swim simultaneously confused, terrified, and delighted audiences with the surreal, darkly-humored short film Too Many Cooks. The short appeared to be an opening credit sequence to a non-existent television sitcom which began innocuously enough, paying homage to such opening credit sequences as boasted by Family Matters or Full House. However the sequence, which goes on for more than 11 minutes, begins descending into different genres, spanning slasher horror films of the 1980s, animation, science fiction, and existential surrealism.

Chock full of sinister violence and morbid imagery, the video for Too Many Cooks has been viewed on YouTube more than 16 million times.

It’s unclear exactly how many episodes The Shivering Truth will eventually be released, but Adult Swim appears to be promoting the series as a prime piece of network property.

Creator Vernon Chatman has previously worked as a writer on a number of television shows and movies, including The Chris Rock Show, Late Night With Conan O’Brien, South Park, That’s My Bush, Horace And Pete, Jackass: The Movie, and the canceled Louis C.K. film, I Love You Daddy.

For The Shivering Truth Chatman is serving as the show’s writer, director, and executive producer. He will also be contributing some voice acting to the show.