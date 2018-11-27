‘To All The Boys I’ve Loved Before’ Sequel In The Works From Netflix And Paramount Pictures

Netflix’s hit film To All The Boys I’ve Loved Before, which debuted on the streaming site just over three months ago, is being considered for a sequel in a multi-picture deal between Netflix and Paramount Pictures, according to the Hollywood Reporter.

To All The Boys I’ve Loved Before is based on the best-selling novel of the same name by Jenny Han. There are two sequels to the novel, P.S. I Still Love You and Always and Forever, Lara Jean. Film director Susan Johnson told Entertainment Tonight that the film sequel will likely borrow from the other novels.

“It’s pretty fluid. The script isn’t written, but I’m anxious to have them say yes so we can get going on it really quickly because you don’t want to rush it,” Johnson said.

The novel and film follow 16-year-old Lara Jean (played by Lana Condor) as she deals with the fact that five love letters addressed to her past crushes were mysteriously mailed out. She enters a fake relationship with one of the recipients, jock Peter Kavinsky (played by Noah Centineo), but the two teens soon develop true feelings for one another.

Johnson said that the sequel will likely follow Lara Jean and Peter as they develop their real relationship and think about life post-high school.

Condor also admitted earlier this month to Entertainment Tonight that she and her castmates all hoped for a sequel, but it would primarily depend on the availability of the stars.

“They better hop on it pretty soon because … I’m on the show [Deadly Class]. I’m doing a movie in Romania. He’s doing Charlie’s Angels. He’s doing another movie that he just booked. It comes down to availability and I hope they lock us in soon,” Condor said.

Given the film’s massive success when it was released, a sequel would come as no surprise. Last month, Netflix shared that To All The Boys I’ve Loved Before was one of the service’s most viewed original films ever, with several repeat views, Bustle reported. The film also earned a 95 percent rating on Rotten Tomatoes.

A Sequel to To All The Boys I’ve Loved Before is one of the first films to be discussed in an ongoing production deal between Paramount Pictures and Netflix. The first film was produced by Awesomeness, which Paramount parent company Viacom acquired in August. Once confirmed, the next step in getting a sequel in motion would be to lock in the creative team of writers and the director, followed by the returning stars, according to ScreenRant.