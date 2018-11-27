Kym Herjavec Stuns Fans With Leopard Print Sports Bra Photo Just 7 Months After Welcoming Twins

Kym showed off her insanely-toned stomach mere months after giving birth to twins.

Former Dancing with the Stars professional dancer Kym Herjavec stunned fans with a new photo of herself in showing off her insanely-toned tummy in a sports bra just seven months after she welcomed twins with her husband, Shark Tank star and businessman Robert Herjavec. Kym shared the photo of herself on Instagram on November 26 as she lay on her back to flaunt her flat stomach.

The picture showed Herjavec laying down on a bed at her Beverly Hills dance studio, The BOD by Kym Herjavec, while rocking a muted leopard print sports bra, matching skin-tight leggings and black sneakers as she appeared to take some time out following a dance class.

Herjavec had her long blonde hair tied back and was enjoying a rest alongside her dog Lola, who was also laying down at the dance studio where the star often teaches her own classes.

The 42-year-old dancer also revealed in the caption that, despite her seriously slim and toned frame, she too had been stocking up on food over the Thanksgiving Holiday last week on November 22.

“Anyone else still in a food Como from the weekend?!” Kym asked her followers in the caption of the snap. “Come dance it out with me TOMORROW (Tuesday) 10am @thebodbykym #movetothemovies #fitness #dance #classpass.”

Fans then couldn’t help but gush over just how amazing Herjavec looked in her new picture after welcoming her twins into the world back in April.

“All I can say is…. HOW do you look so good after twins?!?!?!?? Unreal and epic,” one fan wrote, alongside a fire emoji. Another then told the star, who shot to fame on DWTS, “You look fantastic.”

A third wrote in the comments section after seeing Kym flaunting her rocking body on Instagram this week, “Ok you seriously look amazing after having twins! I know that was awhile ago, but still!”

The dancer previously opened up to Entertainment Tonight about how she was trying to get back in shape after becoming a mom, as she noted that fitness has always been a very important part of her life.

Speaking to the site during an interview in June, just two months after giving birth to her twins Haven and Hudson, she revealed that she managed to lose some weight just by looking after her babies for the first few weeks before then getting back into Pilates, something she did throughout her pregnancy.

“I just started doing some Pilates, which I did throughout my pregnancy. I just eased myself [back] into it, because you have to really start all over again, and I love that,” Kym told the site earlier this year of how she was trying to get her post-baby body back.

John Sciulli / Getty Images

“I’m starting to feel like I’ve got abs; I’m starting to feel my abs again. And then I’ve just been doing a little bit of cardio,” she continued, revealing that she was also getting back into teaching at her studio in California.

Kym has been sharing adorable pictures of her twins on social media ever since becoming a mom for the first time.

As the Inquisitr reported, one of her most recent photos of her and husband Robert’s babies showed them all dress up for Halloween by wearing adorable matching panda costumes.