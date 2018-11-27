Jason Momoa Wants Wife Lisa Bonet To Join Him On ‘SNL’

Jason Momoa is living out his lifelong dream of hosting Saturday Night Live next month, but he doesn’t want to go it alone. According to ET, the Aquaman star is hoping to bring wife Lisa Bonet along for the ride.

Momoa was talking with cameras outside London’s Leicester Square theater about his upcoming SNL appearance, which is a lifelong goal for the actor.

“Dream come true I’m hosting SNL, that’s it. Bucket list,” he said. “Marry Lisa Bonet, be on SNL. I’m done. Play a superhero.”

When cameras asked about his wife — and whether she might show up on the show — he said that they were both huge fans, and that he would love to make it happen.

“I would love it! You know, I’m gonna meet the whole cast and we will see what happens. We’re huge fans, so…” Momoa said.

The 37-year-old actor has been candid about his excitement in appearing on the show, and it’s clear that this is a big moment for the star.

“It is the most important, I don’t want an Oscar, I don’t want an award for anything, I’ll give all my action figures back, all I’ve ever wanted to do my whole life, as a kid, I love SNL, and it is my goal, I’m gonna get on that [expletive] show,” he told ExtraTV in early November of last year. “All I’ve ever wanted to do my whole life is… the only thing me and my wife watch… I’ve loved this as a kid, I love SNL and it is my goal. I want to get on that s**t next year for Aquaman.”

Ben Affleck was sitting with Momoa as he gushed about his love for the show. Affleck, who was dating SNL producer Lindsay Shookus at the time, said that he could have helped Momoa appear on the show during the Justice League movie promotions. Sadly, Affleck and Shookus aren’t together anymore.

Nonetheless, it appears that the show’s brass were listening, as the Saturday Night Live official Twitter account shared a picture of its December lineup on Monday — and Momoa is slated for December 8, along with the musical guest Mumford and Sons.

Momoa also spoke to interviewers about his stepdaughter, Zoe Kravitz, and her upcoming nuptials to Karl Glusman — saying that he was very excited, and that the family loves Karl.

He also mentioned that he hasn’t watched his new movie Aquaman, yet, because he is waiting to do it with his family.

“It’s so rare that I will have this beautiful moment with my babies. So I don’t wanna know anything. I just wanna hold their hands and watch it with my family.”