Kate Middleton Reportedly Upping Glam Game To Combat Meghan Markle’s Dominating Presence, Says ‘Radar Online’

There have been numerous reports in recent weeks that Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle are not getting along terribly well. As the rumors regarding their strained relationship escalate, a new claim suggests that the Duchess of Cambridge is bringing in a new glam squad to try to up her game and outshine sister-in-law, the Duchess of Sussex.

Royal watchers had visions of Kate and Meghan being besties after Markle’s wedding to Prince Harry. Unfortunately, that doesn’t seem to have become the case.

Instead, insiders have repeatedly teased that the two women are at odds. Not only that but now supposedly Harry and his brother Prince William are struggling in their relationship as a result.

Radar Online details that in addition to a number of other changes the two couples are making to insert some room between their families, Duchess Catherine seems to be looking to amp up her image to ensure she doesn’t get overshadowed by the Duchess of Sussex.

The site details that Rob Shuter shared via his Straight Shuter, Naughty but Nice podcast that Middleton has been looking into creating a new public relations team that specifically works to help her and this includes incorporating a more glamorous image to counter Meghan’s starry style.

It has already been rumored that William, Kate, Meghan, and Harry are going to be separating their courts, a move that has generated a lot of speculation regarding discord between the couples. Now insiders claim that Duchess Catherine is orchestrating an effort to grab the spotlight back from Duchess Meghan.

An insider says that while Kate likes Meghan well enough, she has “fought hard to get to where she is, and she isn’t about to give that up without a fight.”

Middleton supposedly also “knows that she is going to have to step up her game to compete and is looking at different options.”

Supposedly, this means that in part Kate will have new stylists and a “glam team” to do her makeup and work solely with her to amp up her image and visibility. Middleton has traditionally been fairly prim and proper, as well as shy when it comes to the media. However, it sounds as if she’s perhaps feeling a little territorial and is pushing outside of her comfort zone to ensure she doesn’t fade into the background now that Markle is garnering so much attention.

As Fox News notes, there has been no official confirmation of trouble between Kate and Meghan or of a growing rift between William and Harry. Although it has been confirmed that Harry and Meghan will not move into the apartment next door to William and Kate in Kensington Palace, all royal communications have been trying to downplay talk of discord between the two royal couples.

Is the Duchess of Cambridge worrying too much about the attention her sister-in-law has been garnering? Is there any chance that Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle will become close as fans of the royal family had hoped? People will be watching Duchess Catherine to see if her style seems to change at all in the weeks ahead and everybody will be curious to see how these two royal couples move forward as these rumors swirl.