Tracee Ellis Ross Flaunts Her Bikini Body At 46 In A Skimpy Two-Piece

The 'Black-ish' star is showing off her bikini body in the sun.

Black-ish actress Tracee Ellis Ross is showing off her killer body in a very skimpy bikini via a hot new vacation picture. Women’s Health reports that the star was revealing how she spent a little downtime getting warm again in a new Instagram picture posted on November 26 — after heading to New York City to appear at the annual Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade on November 22.

The 46-year-old actress, who plays mother-of-five Rainbow Johnson on the popular ABC show, was flaunting her insane body in a skimpy two-piece bikini as she soaked up the sun in an unknown tropical location.

Tracee shared a photo of herself in her swimwear on her social media account, one which showed her sitting on the floor as she shielded her eyes from the sun and also revealed her amazingly toned torso.

Ellis Ross was all oiled up as she enjoyed some tanning time, rocking a black and white string bikini with a fun geometric print across the fabric.

She also joked about heading to the sun in order to escape from the frigid temperatures in New York City. There, she joined her mom, Diana Ross, and the rest of her family on a float that rode around the Big Apple during the annual Thanksgiving day event.

Writing in the caption of her stunning swimsuit shot, Tracee told her 5.4 million followers that she was still warming up after standing out in the plunging temperatures.

“STILL DEFROSTING FROM THE MACY’S THANKSGIVING PARADE,” she joked as she showed off her svelte figure.

But this certainly isn’t the first time that Ellis Ross has showed off her enviable body on social media.

Back in July, the Inquisitr reported that the stunning star revealed her body in a white two-piece during a vacation to France.

Tracee posted a video of herself dancing around in her swimwear on her Instagram account, smiling from ear to ear as she showed off her curvaceous figure.

But when she’s not rocking a bikini on social media, she is showing fans how hard she can hit the gym.

Frazer Harrison / Getty Images

As reported by Vogue, the star is no stranger to revealing the secrets behind her notable silhouette, and even shared a video of herself in the gym back in June.

The clip posted to her account showed Tracee working out with celebrity trainer Tracy Anderson, attempting her famous sculpting method. Said method sees those looking to get in shape exercising in a very hot room to maximize sweating.

Wearing ankle weights for maximum results, Ellis Ross also did fire hydrants and kick backs during her intense workout session in her social media post.