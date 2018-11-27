Kourtney Kardashian Goes Completely Naked In New Instagram Pic

Kourtney Kardashian is taking a page out of her sister Kim Kardashian’s book by posting nude photos to her social media account.

On Tuesday, November 27, Kourtney Kardashian took to her Instagram account to share a racy photo of herself from her recent GQ Mexico photo shoot. In the picture, the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star is completely naked.

The photo features Kourtney sitting next to a window, with her back turned towards the camera. The mother-of-three turns herself to show one of her bare breasts, which she covers with her hand. Her nude backside is also on full display in the sexy snapshot.

Kardashian’s entire body is tanned and toned, and she wears her hair parted to the side and styled straight. Her long tresses are pushed to the side, over her left shoulder. Kourtney’s rock hard abs are also highlighted in the provocative photo.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Kourtney is on the cover of GQ Mexico‘s most recent edition, and inside, the pages reveals that she loves to be naked while in the comfort of her own home, adding that it helps her to feel empowered.

“I am very comfortable in my own skin and I think it is important to expose positive images of our body,” Kourtney Kardashian stated.

During the interview, the reality TV star also revealed what she looks for in her ideal partner, which some fans believed sounded a lot like her baby daddy, Scott Disick.

“It is very important that my partner has confidence in himself, that he knows who he is, so he doesn’t need to be showing anything to anyone. He also has to be understanding, and accept me as I am. If there is not that, it does not work,” Kourtney revealed.

As many fans already know, Kardashian and Disick share three children together — Mason, Penelope, and Reign. They split back in 2015 after nearly 10 years together. While Kourtney may be best-known for her beauty, Scott is known for his wild antics — such as being dubbed a royal Lord during a trip to London.

Scott has also always stood by Kourtney through thick and thin, and never spoke badly about her — or her family — in interviews or to the media after the split.

Fans can see more of Kourtney Kardashian’s personal life and relationship with Scott Disick as Keeping Up With the Kardashians airs Sunday nights at 9 p.m. on the E! network — or when the latest edition of GQ Mexico is released.