Little Mix’s Jesy Nelson Goes Braless Under Sheer White Tank Top In Risque New Instagram Photo

The popstar has never been one to be afraid of showing a little bit of skin.

Pop star Jesy Nelson, who is one quarter of the popular British girl group Little Mix, has never been one to hide her amazing figure. She frequently treats the 4.5 million followers of her Instagram account to skin-baring photos that receive hundreds of thousands of likes, and comments relishing the singer’s beauty.

Earlier today, the singer took to the social media platform to indulge her fans with a new sexy photo in which she was considerably more covered up, except for one area of her body — her breasts.

In the racy new snap, the “Woman Like Me” singer donned a extremely thin white tank top, rolled up to expose part of her flat, toned stomach. The top’s wide scoop neck showed an ample amount of cleavage, and also revealed Jesy’s lack of undergarments through its sheerness.

The Little Mix member matched the simple, barely-there top with a hip-hugging pair of high-rise straight-leg jeans that had a rip in one knee. She gave the camera a sultry look as she posed sitting in the middle of a staircase.

She completed the look with a full face of makeup featuring a thick-lined lip, and wore her long brown hair down in loose waves, her tresses draped messily over one shoulder.

She explained to her fans in the caption of the saucy photo that the heat had went out in her house, and that things “got a bit nippy,” joking at the risque exposure offered up by her ensemble.

Nelson and the other members of Little Mix — Leigh-Anne Pinnock, Perrie Edwards, and Jade Thirwall — recently stripped down to nothing for a powerful photo shoot promoting their fifth studio album LM5, an album featuring the body-positive song “Strip.”

While the shot received considerable praise for the message behind it, it was famously criticized by Piers Morgan, who the Evening Standard reported “blasted” the photo shoot — and accused the group of “using sex to sell records.”

“Oh god these people,” the Good Morning Britain host said at the beginning of the November 19 program. “What is empowering about this? I mean seriously — get your kit off, airbrush yourself to within one inch of your lives and put a bunch of horrible words on yourself.”

Jesy shot back at the outspoken journalist’s comment while appearing with the band later that day on Radio1, when afternoon show host Nick Grimshaw asked the girl group if they were surprised by Morgan’s response.

“Of course not, he’s a silly t**t,” Nelson explicitly responded, causing the other girls to gasp at the language and Grimshaw to quickly offer an apology to listeners.

If you're brave enough @LittleMix – come on @GMB tomorrow & say when you've just been saying about me on Radio One to my face. Then we can debate your cynical exploitation of nudity to sell records. — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) November 19, 2018

Morgan, of course, couldn’t leave the spat there, and offered on Twitter for the band to appear on his morning show to say say their comments “to my face.”

As reported by the Inquisitr, pop star Ariana Grande recently got in on the feud as well, defending the band’s provocative image.

Ariana Grande Just Dragged Piers Morgan So Hard I Audibly Gasped https://t.co/WhdkJ7gdZr pic.twitter.com/fwDlpV1c93 — BuzzFeed Celeb (@BuzzFeedCeleb) November 21, 2018

“I look forward to the day you realize there are other ways to go about making yourself relevant than to criticize young, beautiful, successful women for everything they do. i think that’ll be a beautiful thing for you and your career or what’s left of it,” the “Thank U, Next” singer tweeted last week in response to Morgan’s criticism.