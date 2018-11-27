UFC News: Jon Jones Says ‘I Still Drink And Smoke Pot, Too, Every Once In A While’

The UFC star recently sat down with Ariel Helwani and talked about his sobriety.

One of the greatest fighters in UFC history, Jon “Bones” Jones, recently talked with Ariel Helwani about whether he was sober now. It turns out that, in spite of his legal issues related to drugs, Jones still drinks and smokes pot “every now and then,” as reported by USA Today.

Helwani asked, “Would it be fair to call you sober now, are you sober?” Jones quickly responded, “No. I still drink and smoke pot, too, every once in a while.”

When asked if he’s in a good place right now, Jones replied, “Yeah, I’m in a very healthy place.”

The interview continued with Helwani asking whether Jon’s coaches are aware of his drinking, to which Jones said, “My coaches know I drink. I’m done trying to hide being…” Helwani cut Jones off before he could finish, asking him if he drinks a lot.

On that Jones said, “Not like a crazy, crazy amount. Some weekends. Mainly on the weekends.”

Towards the end of this line of questioning, Jones addressed whether he wants to be sober. He said, “It was something I was striving for, especially going to rehab this summer. I was striving for complete sobriety. But it wasn’t… I’m not ready for it.”

Drinking isn’t necessarily a concern as far as the fight goes, but marijuana is on the USADA list of banned substances. If Jones is caught with THC in his system, the fight could be canceled. In the event that failed test happens right before or after the fight, the result could be overturned.

Jon Jones is scheduled to make his UFC return in a rematch against Alexander Gustafsson on December 29, 2018, at UFC 232. The event will be held at the T-Mobile Arena in Paradise, Nevada. The two light-heavyweight fighters will battle for the title that was vacated by Daniel Cormier when he moved up to win the heavyweight championship. This will be Jones’ first fight after having served a 15-month suspension for a positive drug test.

We last saw Jones fight against Daniel Cormier at UFC 214 in July of 2017. Originally, Jones won the fight via knockout in the third round, but the result was overturned after Jones’ failed test. USADA found Turinabol, an anabolic steroid, in Jon’s system. Now, the fight is officially listed as a no contest.

VIDEO: here’s my full in-studio interview with @JonnyBones from earlier today. Really enjoyed having him stop by: https://t.co/AGKOqvrr6l We talked about a lot of things, but I thought his answer to whether he’s sober these days was one of the most notable moments. pic.twitter.com/UG1KvQBKY6 — Ariel Helwani (@arielhelwani) November 26, 2018

Hopefully, we don’t see Jones fail another drug test before or after UFC 232, as many fans are greatly anticipating seeing a clean “Bones” return to the Octagon — revealing whether he still is one of the greatest fighters of all time in the process.