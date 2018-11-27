Anna Faris Rocks A Striped Bikini At The Beach In Hawaii

Forty-one-year-old Anna was flaunting her abs at the beach in a black-and-white two-piece.

Actress Anna Faris was showing off her amazing bikini body during a recent sunny trip to Hawaii. Daily Mail published new snaps of the stunning The House Bunny actress revealing her insanely toned abs in a fun striped two-piece while vacationing in the tropical location with her boyfriend, Michael Barrett, and her 6-year-old son, Jack, this week.

The photos showed Anna – who divorced former husband Chris Pratt earlier this year – rocking a long-sleeved black and white striped bikini top as she enjoyed some fun at the beach, even wading into the water while playing with her son, whom she shares with her ex. The little boy could be seen having some fun with his mom as he played in a rubber ring and ran around on the sand.

But while Faris opted to stay a little more covered on the top as she hit the water and the sand, her bikini bottoms were a little skimpier as she showed off her amazingly toned legs.

The former Friends actress also opted to keep her eyes shielded from the intense Hawaiian sun in dark shades and a baseball cap, though Anna’s seriously toned middle was on full display as she enjoyed some well-deserved time in the sun with the two men in her life.

Photos shared by the outlet this week also showed Anna walking hand in hand with Michael while barefoot as she wrapped a towel around her waist, as well as wading into the water with her new man as she covered up her bikini body in a red, white, and yellow wetsuit.

The couple first confirmed that they’re officially dating earlier this year, a few months after Faris and Pratt confirmed they’d split after nine years of marriage.

Anna has previously opened up about how she gets her body in such amazing shape, telling Health during an interview back in 2015 that she used to work out a lot with her now former husband.

Though the abs she was showing off in the new bikini photos prove that she’s certainly no stranger to a workout, the Mom star told the magazine three years ago that she used to have an exercise “routine” with her ex.

“He has me do lunges and stuff, and the lunges get hard after a while. It’s really frustrating when someone you love is telling you how to improve your form!” she shared of how Chris encouraged her to stay active.

Anna also admitted to the site that she has to watch what she eats in order to stay healthy but added that she’s so busy with her job and being a mom that she manages to get her workout in just by being so busy.

“I do kind of have to watch it, but things are working in my favor right now,” Faris said during the 2015 interview. “My job is so physical. I just don’t have time to sit down.”

“I’ll get, like, a 15-minute break to eat a little bit, and then they’re like, ‘C’mon, we have to go!'” she said.