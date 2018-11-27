Kenya Moore Unveils Incredible Post-Baby Body Three Weeks After Giving Birth

Kenya Moore has finally shared a picture of her post-baby body with her fans, and she looks absolutely incredible for someone who gave birth just three weeks ago!

The Real Housewives of Atlanta alum posted a sexy snap of herself wearing a sports bra and leggings combo on her Instagram page, proving she had no reason to be insecure about her body as she looks sensational just weeks after welcoming her baby girl Brooklyn Doris. Moore told her 1.4 million followers that she can’t work out just yet, as she is still recovering from her emergency cesarean section, in which she revealed she was “cut twice.”

In the sexy snap, the 47-year-old is seen posing for a selfie in front of a mirror while donning a blue sports bra and a pair of gray leggings with a white pattern. Moore also said in her caption that she has been healthy and into fitness her whole life, but that she was now letting her body recover by itself as she is “not rushing it.” And for someone who just gave birth for the first time and is having to endure a newborn’s unstable sleeping pattern (she also added the hashtag “teamnosleep” as evidence to that), the reality TV star sure looks bright and full of joy.

Her fans certainly agree with the fact that she looks incredible and have flooded her with compliments in the comment section. One Instagram user said, “You have the snapback body. You go girl,” while another pointed out “Girl…it doesn’t even look like you had a baby! You look absolutely amazing!”

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Moore has called her daughter, Brooklyn Doris Daly, her “miracle baby.” Besides the fact she had to go through the risks that come with getting pregnant after the age of 40, she was also diagnosed with preeclampsia, a condition that can lead to the death of the baby and mother. As a result, Brooklyn was born prematurely through an induced emergency C-section. Not only that, but the former beauty queen also revealed in an article for Oprah Magazine that she had fertility issues — she developed fibroids (non-cancerous uterine tumors that can cause miscarriages) during her early 30s, which made it hard for her to conceive naturally.

“It was overwhelming. Should I freeze my eggs to use with my future husband? Wait for the right partner and just consider adoption one day? Surrogacy? I had no idea what to do,” she wrote in the article.

Moore and her husband, Marc Daly, finally welcomed their baby girl after a second IVF treatment. The couple married on a beach on the Caribbean island of St. Lucia in June 2017, and Moore gave birth to Brooklyn on November 4, 2018.