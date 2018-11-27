Jasmine Sanders Wears Nothing But Trench Coat In Racy Instagram Post

Jasmine Sanders is no stranger to some social media nudity, and what better way to keep her fans coming back for more than by going naked on Instagram while rocking nothing but a chic trench coat?

The Sports Illustrated swimsuit model took to her Instagram page to share a picture of herself striking a super sexy pose while donning a beige trench coat, one which was left completely open to reveal her nude body. But because Sanders knows the drill when it comes to nudity policies, she used the collar to partially cover her breasts — while flashing some side boob — and covered her modesty with her hand.

The 27-year-old rolled up the coat’s sleeves as she leaned against a wooden wall, basking in the sunlight. She appears to have covered her body in oil to provide some extra shine, which accentuated her toned abs even more. While her hair was pulled back in a sleek style, the blonde bombshell gazed into the distance as she channeled her inner Inspector Gadget.

The model — who goes by the moniker “Golden Barbie” on the social media platform — shared the snap with her whopping 3.2 million followers, racking up nearly 30,000 likes and more than 250 comments in just a few hours.

Her fans were quick to shower her with compliments, with one user saying “Incredible photo shoot,” while another wrote “Cutest girl in the whole galaxy.” A newly-acquired fan even noted, “I had never heard of you till yesterday. Wow! Definitely my loss! I get it now! You’re a stunner!”

The raunchy snap is just the latest in a series of sexy photographs the model has been sharing with her followers from a photo shoot she did for the erotica and fine arts magazine Treats!

As reported by E! News earlier this month, Sanders was chosen as one of the 2019 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit rookies, which she celebrated by immediately calling her parents.

“Among the whirlwind of emotions, surprised was definitely the first one!” Sanders told E! News. “I couldn’t believe that it finally happened and all I could do was cry and call my parents!”

However, the Germany-born babe was already quite popular on social media, even before landing the Sports Illustrated job. She told E! that she has always maintained a healthy lifestyle, which is how she remains so fit — especially for such prestigious gigs.

“Trying to stick with a healthy diet and exercise routine is the best way to be prepared. Sticking with a routine allows for an ‘always ready’ mentality so when the time comes I won’t be stressed out trying to make drastic changes.”